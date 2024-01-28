How many of you received the political document about the alliance we are about to conclude? Management to resign if USR gets less than 20% in the European parliamentary elections. If we are treated like this, there will be no one left in the party to put up posters

Having just resigned from the headship of USR Argeș, the mayor of Câmpulung Muscel, Elena Lasconi, launched accusations against Cătălin Drula, in the meeting of the Central Political Committee, on Sunday, where the “United Right” alliance was put to the vote, for the elections European Parliament from June (alliance formed by USR, PMP and Forța Dreptei).

Elena Lasconi, who is part of the Political Committee of USR, said that no member of this leadership structure received a clear information about what the alliance with PMP and Forța Dreptei entails, under the umbrella of “United Right”. Moreover, she demanded that if USR gets below 20% in the European parliamentary elections, the entire leadership of the party should resign.

“The vote in the Political Committee is an important vote. Here we decide the political construction from 2024, so all the proposals here should be made, discussed… if they have the courage to make proposals (with reference to President Durlă – editor’s note). How much do you count for leadership, how many of the Committee have received the meeting agenda, how many have received the political document regarding this alliance we are being asked to enter into? What is the respect that is given to us?”, Elena Lasconi asked her colleagues in the meeting.

She continued and requested that the following three proposals be considered and voted on: “1. If we get below 20% in the European parliamentary elections, the entire leadership of USR should resign. 2. The 30-day postponement of the decision regarding the alliance with PMP and Forța Dreptei, let’s clarify what it is about. 3. The USR candidate for the position of President of Romania should be elected by the vote of every USR member”.

“I would like you to vote on these things,” Lasconi said, but according to G4Media sources, his proposals were not put to a vote.

We remind you that Elena Lasconi was announced by Cătălin Drula as head of the list in the European parliamentary elections. However, Drula shortly withdrew his decision, citing the media scandal that targeted Lasconi (she admitted that she voted for the family in the referendum, being a supporter of the family in classic terms, a comment that was criticized in the space media even by her daughter).

If until now, Lasconi has avoided showing that she is angry with Drula, at Sunday’s meeting she clearly referred to the USR president, emphasizing that he “makes decisions from top to bottom”. Lasconi suggested that initially Drula treated her with respect, then avoided giving her due attention, although she is a USR member validated by electoral vote, unlike others in the USR leadership.

Lasconi warned that this kind of behavior, in which “one day you are treated like an owl and the next day like a crow”, causes apathy among party members and that soon there will be no one left to put up posters.

“Dirty laundry is washed in the family, I agree, but after the decision of my withdrawal from the list of MEPs I asked for only one thing, to have a discussion with the National Office. I was initially told it was possible, but then no one called me back. (…) This kind of decisions made from the top down, this lack of respect for a party member validated by voting only brings us lack of mood, apathy, so that I wonder who will be left to put up party posters, if we are treated like this. One day you are treated like an owl, another day like a crow”, commented Lasconi, being applauded by some of the USR-ists who are no longer in Cătălin Drula’s camp.

It should be noted that on Sunday the event for the launch of the joint list of candidates for the European Parliament elections from the PMP, USR and Forța Dreptei took place, after the presidents of the three political formations announced the formation of the “United Right” Alliance, in view of the 2024 elections.

