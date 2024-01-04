How many Tesla cars are registered in Bulgaria? – Cars

A total of 92 Tesla brand cars drive on Bulgarian roads. This is shown by a reference on businessnovinite.bg in the statistics of the Ministry of the Interior as of 01/01/2024.

The most common model is the Tesla Model Y with 28 cars registered. The Tesla Model Y is an all-electric luxury small SUV, and its price is around BGN 114,512 (€58,620).

The Tesla Model 3 brand’s cars rank second in number, with 23 cars registered in our country. The price of this car is BGN 77,500 (€50,000). The third most desired by Bulgarians are Tesla Model X – 21 units. Tesla Model S remains on Bulgarian roads with 18 cars.

The prices of the first model vary around BGN 100,000, and this is one of the most common second-hand models in our country at prices around BGN 50-60,000, and the Model S can be found at similar prices.

According to the data, the most Tesla cars are registered in Sofia – a total of 9. It turns out that Elon Musk’s electric cars have a strong presence in smaller cities in the country as well. In second place, with 5 registered cars each, are the cities of Varna and surprisingly… Shumen. Followed by Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Kyustendil, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Stara Zagora – with 4 Tesla cars each.

3 cars each from the brand move in Dobrich, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, Sliven, Smolyan, Haskovo and Yambol. You can also spot 2 cars each in Lovech, Montana, Targovishte and 1 each in Vidin, Razgrad and Silistra.

