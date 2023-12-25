How many times has it snowed at Christmas in the last 70 years and what awaits us from now on

#times #snowed #Christmas #years #awaits

Christmas is coming this year with warmer weather than normal. Temperatures will also reach 17 degrees, 14 degrees above what would be normal for this period. Even if there are warnings in certain areas of the country, the weather will be, as a whole, warmer than usual. “We will have a warm Christmas, as we have become accustomed to having in recent years, let’s talk about the period of the Christmas holiday and the transition between years of warmer weather than usual. Practically, the last winters also brought us warmer weather during this period, at least in the lower relief areas, and, unfortunately, without a layer of snow”, said the general director of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), Elena Mateescu.

Snow in Bucharest Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

We’re getting less and less snow compared to previous decades — not just on Christmas Day, but in winter in general. What does the long-term data show about Christmas Day snowpack? An analysis signed by the physicist Bogdan Antonescu on InfoClima.ro, shows how the Christmas snow evolved in several cities in the country.

How much has snowed in Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara and Iași in the last 70 years

Physicist Bogdan Antonescu analyzed the data from 1950 to 2022, the analysis being limited to a few cities and carried out only for Christmas Day. It is also important to point out that Christmas weather is a local phenomenon and can vary greatly from one region to another. But the results presented below also seem to indicate a possible influence of climate change on the Christmas weather.

Also Read:  Projects: Civil Society Organizations can compete for a prize of eight million kwanzas -

In Bucharest, the thickness of the snow layer did not exceed 20 cm in the last 10 years. And of those 10 years, only half were snowy — a big change from previous decades.

Source: InfoClima.ro

We can observe a similar change for Timișoara.

Source: InfoClima.ro

In Iași and Cluj there is an increase in the last decade, at Christmas, with a small layer of snow.

Source: InfoClima.ro

Source: InfoClima.ro

We can still hope for snow for Christmas

According to the Infoclimate analysis, the average global temperature has risen by about 1.2°C since the pre-industrial period (1850-1900), and this may mean milder winters, with higher Christmas temperatures now and changes in the distribution of rainfall compared to previous decades.

So instead of having a consistent layer of snow and cold — as we were used to — we have warmer weather with no snow or even rain during the holidays. But the trend for the coming decades is towards milder and milder winters.

But that doesn’t mean that we won’t have extreme phenomena during the winter — heavy snow, blizzards — in all regions of Romania, not just in the mountain ones. There are studies linking climate change to changes in the jet stream and polar vortex with a direct influence on winter extremes.

Read the full analysis on InfoClima.ro

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Storm “Zoltan” withdrawn: Christmas weather remains rainy | NDR.de – News
Storm “Zoltan” withdrawn: Christmas weather remains rainy | NDR.de – News
Posted on
World: Thousands of protesters in Belgrade wanted to break into the building of the city assembly, the police fired tear gas
World: Thousands of protesters in Belgrade wanted to break into the building of the city assembly, the police fired tear gas
Posted on
Coffee grounds can make concrete stronger. And it’s not a little, a lot
Coffee grounds can make concrete stronger. And it’s not a little, a lot
Posted on
Samsung phones will remind you when to take your medicine. Either a notification or a giant notification across the entire screen – SamsungMania.cz
Samsung phones will remind you when to take your medicine. Either a notification or a giant notification across the entire screen – SamsungMania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News