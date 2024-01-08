How many times should we clean the bathroom in a week to avoid disasters (even in the bill)

#times #clean #bathroom #week #avoid #disasters #bill

Cleaning the bathroom is essential to always have a nice clean and tidy home, but how many times should we do it in a week?

The bathroom is undoubtedly one of the rooms in our house where dirt, germs and bacteria accumulate the most. To prevent these from having a potentially dangerous effect on our health, as well as to avoid living in a sloppy and unkempt environment, it is essential to take care of its regular cleaning.

How many times should you clean the bathroom per week (Sulmonaoggi.it)

But have you ever wondered how many times should we clean the bathroom per week so as not to encounter unpleasant surprises also on an economic level?

Nobody ever thinks about it, and yet carrying out household chores can also have a considerable cost, which is given by the sum of the price of sponges and detergents and the cost of water and electricity. Here’s what the experts advise on the matter.

How many times should we clean the bathroom in a week? Watch out for the costs!

As we said just now, although no one ever thinks about it, cleaning the house costs money which can vary depending on the products used and how many times you dedicate yourself to this activity in a week and, therefore, a year.

Cleaning the bathroom: how many times should it be done per week (Sulmonaoggi.it)

According to experts, the Italians they would spend on average 300 euros per year to purchase household cleaning products. A not exaggerated figure to which, however, the costs of water and electricity are added. For example, by cleaning the bathroom 3 times a week you can spend up to 500 euros per year. A sum that rises further with the addition of detergents and electricity, up to 1000 euros.

Therefore, to avoid experiencing real bloodletting and at the same time making this room a den of germs and bacteria, How many times should we clean the bathroom in a week? In light of what has been said so far, it is sufficient to do it only once, but in a thorough manner.

Furthermore, the cleaning companies have also revealed some others tricks to try to significantly reduce spending connected to this activity. For example, instead of using hot water and detergent to remove streaks from the shower cubicle, you can use a window cleaner. Furthermore, it is possible to avoid washing the bathroom with hot water and you can also choose cleaning products with a good quality-price ratio.

Finally, if you need to renovate the bathroom, it might be a good idea to choose rimless sanitary ware so that less limescale and dirt accumulate and it is therefore quicker to clean them, with less use of products. Furthermore, there are anti-limescale shower heads and hand showers that clean more quickly. You’ll see, thanks to these tips you will notice a nice saving at the end of the year.