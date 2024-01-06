How much did you earn at Olympia? Legionnaire Alenis Vargas reveals the teams that let him go and confesses: “I thought about emigrating”

#earn #Olympia #Legionnaire #Alenis #Vargas #reveals #teams #confesses #thought #emigrating

The Honduran soccer player will debut in the Sporting Kansas first team in 2024 and reveals that he will seek to stand out in the MLS to play with the Honduras National Team. How much did you earn at Olympia?

The obstacles in the life of a footballer will always be a goal to unlock in order to achieve success, however, not everyone is fortunate enough to reach that area.

Alenis Valentín Vargas, the 20-year-old with roots in Santa Rosa de Aguán, but who grew up in the Honduras neighborhood of San Pedro Sula, has been very blessed in recent months, where he was the star of Sporting Kansas in the MLS Next PRO .

Like many children in Honduras, his desire to succeed with the ball and be outstanding was one of the most challenging and complicated moments in his life.

Real Spain did not take him into account in 2020, Olimpia tried to sign him, but destiny had something much better in store for him: becoming a first-team player for a Major League Soccer club.

In an interview with DIEZ, the Catracho soccer player revealed what went through his head when he couldn’t make his professional debut, how much he earned in the long-haired team, the Honduran player he admires the most, his goal in soccer and, does he see himself in the National Team? Honduras?

How did it feel to be back in Honduras?

I had a great time, grateful because it was a good year. I was with my family and friends. Now I’m looking forward to returning to Kansas to show what I’m made of.

What is the event you will have in the United States?

It is a gala organized by the MLS where they selected 10 young promises from the League and thank God, according to the performances I had, they selected me. They do a draft where they see the highlights of the footballers and the club directors notified me that for that reason I had to go to Miami early. After the event, I will travel to Kansas to join the preseason.

How much has your life changed since you left the country and became a legionnaire?

Everything has changed, most of all, the treatment of people, who are now more welcoming. There are always people who give good and bad advice, you take the one that best suits you, the family is always attentive. 2023 was an excellent year, with a lot of learning where doors were opened to know what I will face in the MLS.

Did you imagine that you would end up signing with the first team?

That was always the goal, but one couldn’t take it for granted until signing. To a certain point it took me by surprise, but at one point it became very obvious because the same coaches from the reserves and main team told me that they were going to raise me.

People want to know who the new legionnaire of the MLS is. Tell us a little about yourself…

I was born on December 4, 2003 in San Pedro Sula, where I grew up in the Honduras neighborhood and in my adolescence I moved to Barrio Barandillas with my grandmother. My origins are from Santa Rosa de Aguán. I used to live with my mother, but due to economic issues and self-improvement, she emigrated to the United States. I stayed with my dad, from there I started playing soccer.

Since when have you not looked at your mother?

I hadn’t seen her for five years, it wasn’t until last year’s vacation that we were able to meet again in a city. We were only together three days, I would have liked it to happen differently. There was a lot of emotion and tears, she was always looking out for me, wanting to help me. If she had not arrived in Kansas, she would have also immigrated, above all, at my mother’s wish. My parents thought she would go there.

Did they suffer financial problems in the family?

Exactly… sometimes there was no where, it’s not that there was a lack of food, but there were no luxuries. There were no premieres in December, but it was not suffered either.

What would you have been if you had not become a footballer?

Well, I graduated from school, I got a bachelor’s degree in electricity from Técnico Morazán, but I don’t think I would have dedicated myself to what I studied, I probably would have emigrated to the United States.

Didn’t you think you would become a footballer?

Yes, because it was the way out I had in life. But I was lucky to have a spark and sign with Kansas. I used to think about emigrating to the United States and now I’m playing there. It was all because of the sacrifice, it was very difficult, I think that the time in Costa Rica, where I also had a good time, was not entirely rosy, because I couldn’t play because of the paperwork issue, I was just training. My teammates were aware of what I could do, but I couldn’t play, I felt tied up.

How did your signing for Kansas City II come about?

I was in Costa Rica doing preseason with Cartaginés. On one of those days, my agent told me that some scouts from some teams would arrive, I stood out and caught the attention of the Kansas scout, to which they decided to take me on loan, in the end, I ended up winning them over. It happened out of nowhere, from one day to the next, they only told me “get alive and they will see you tomorrow.”

Many people don’t know it, but you came through the ranks of two big teams in the National League and they let you go…

I was in 2020 at Real España. In fact, I played a friendly against the National Team. They had me to sign me in reserves. I wanted to stay, I’m from San Pedro Sula. Everything was looking for me to stay, but suddenly they took me away, I became desperate, I was one step away from staying, they didn’t let me, I stopped going, I returned to the Lions Academy and, that year, Olimpia arrived, they saw me and they carried.

Did Real España tell you the reason for your non-signing?

They never told me, I never knew why, they simply separated me, I was in the reservations team and one day the next you have the test team, they sent me back to the 70 people. So why am I staying here? If he already had me in plans.

Who was the technician?

Professor José Valladares was there. He was there, he already knew about me, he had seen me and from one moment to the next he selected those who would stay, he separated me, I was like two more days of trial, but no.

How did you come to Olympia?

Óscar Salgado came to Leones, he saw me, my characteristics, he always told the owner of the academy that I had outstanding characteristics than the rest, that I had to work a lot on myself, on the subject of oriented control, passes, headers , the technique, they worked on all of that with me to the point that I trained with the first team rather than with the reserves, but the opportunity for the youth team is limited. I didn’t despair, I continued working, there were contractual things, I had to sign again, it couldn’t be done, and then I left for Costa Rica.

In Olimpia did you live in the Club House?

Yes, on September 15.

How was life in Olympia?

As a structure it is beautiful. You come from here and see all that, you fall in love with the team. There were many times when things were missing. Sometimes we didn’t have a way. We got the same salary, it wasn’t much, it wasn’t a salary for one to say “wow”. Many times it was necessary to go out to buy food, but that same lack creates a swarm and one says “I don’t want this for myself.” All those things I have experienced have made me hungry and hungrier.

Did they pay you at Olimpia?

Yes. What we earned was 3 thousand lempiras, but in Honduras that doesn’t fit you at all for a month, but I’m not complaining, they are processes that one has to burn through.

Couldn’t you make your debut in Olympia?

I didn’t debut. It’s not a secret that the coach likes experience, it’s not bad, everyone has their work ideology, that’s theirs, it’s respectable, but there are many quality players who can mark a before and after, but you have to wait your turn.

Alenis Vargas will play in the MLS at 20 years old. His position is far right. PHOTOS: Neptalí Romero

Of the youth players, which players did you train with?

José García, Josman Figueroa Jamir Maldonado, André Orellana. They were the ones he lived with a lot.

Olympia didn’t love you?

No, they did love me, but due to the contractual issue they wanted to leave me for five years, but it was not in my favor.

What did Olympia offer you?

They offered me everything, it was a big change economically, but they had already talked about me outside in Costa Rica and there was a better proposal to leave and continue growing. In the end, I didn’t go cheap at the time and I wasn’t wrong.

In Costa Rica, which teams were you on?

I was in Saprissa for one day, they were going to leave me, but there were foreigners, and I couldn’t stay. From there I did a month of preseason with Desamparados, a second-rate team in Costa Rica. Then, in Carthaginian.

Why didn’t you sign for Cartaginés?

There they have a problem signing foreigners. What they do is they buy the player and lend him somewhere else. They didn’t move, nor did they have any intention, so I was there for three tournaments. Then Julio César Wanchope arrived, but Kansas already appeared.

When Wanchope was going to sign you, Kansas appeared

Yes, he didn’t put any obstacles or anything, he advised me and told me that “I was going to do very well”, he wasn’t wrong.

Has Julio César Wanchope been one of the most influential?

Yes, but I didn’t know who he was, I swear. Until I met him, she watched his videos, she looked at him as a role model. He always told me to exploit my qualities and to know what was good for me.

How long was it without activity?

I was practically without activity for two years.

Did you despair?

Yes of course. That makes it difficult, but when things happen outside the court, that’s where it gets out of your hands, it makes you desperate.

Did you think about leaving football?

Not leaving it, but I did analyze returning to my country and that’s how I play in my country, because I don’t occupy roles of this or that. But as I tell you, 90% of the players here want to leave, but I had no choice but to keep going.

Immediate impact with Kansas, what was the factor in reaching the first team?

The desire, I adapted very well, they welcome you very well. Thank God the language barrier has not been a problem, because when I was little I was bilingual, I understood, I quickly picked up the language, that helps a lot because one is not inhibited from saying what one feels or explaining. Maybe you talk to your colleagues, everything is talked about, I connected very well with everyone and that made me stand out.

There are a lot of Hondurans in the MLS Next Pro and he is the first to make the step to the first team, what about the others?

What happened to Yeison Mejía was the injury, that slowed him down a lot, but in my case it was the desire and going to demonstrations. The other colleagues, several I faced, each team has a different way of working, perhaps what they are looking for in the team they are on is not what they offer, but it has not been given to them. In Kansas what they are looking for is a player with the right way to play and I arrived, thank God.

Is there pressure when you reach the first team?

Yes, there is pressure to do things well, but in terms of protocols, no, because it is similar to the MLS Next PRO, I have no problem with that.

Did the DT speak directly with you?

First they told the second team coach, he spoke to me and told me “there are eyes watching you, keep working as you have been doing.” But I didn’t believe her, I kept working. And when they brought me up to the first team to train, the coach told me that they did want me, that they were going to talk to the agent to see what could be done. So during the rest of the tournament, he always liked how he played, he always told me to keep doing things the way I do: with the crosses, to go up, to score a goal. So, I have earned his trust, the opportunity will come.

Did they promise you minutes?

Yes, they promised me minutes.

What position are you going to play?

I think as a right winger. Not on the left, but I have perfected my assistance, I have worked a lot on my vision. Playing on the outside I have more possibilities.

Any soccer player that you have a reference in Honduras

The model to follow is Alberth Elis or Romell Quioto.

Have you talked with them?

Only with Elis, not with Quioto.

What does Elis tell you?

He always gives me advice. When I do something well he recognizes it and it feels good that a player of his stature notices you, it motivates him a lot.

The National Team wanted to call you up for the Central Americans, but they couldn’t. Have there been other approaches with Rueda?

They haven’t contacted me yet, I’m not desperate, I do want to, but I’m taking it all by myself.

What is the goal for 2024?

First to establish myself in the team. Then, be a reference and that’s where the National Team comes from.

– Question and answer –

Your favorite player? Kylian Mbappé.

From Honduras? Romell Quioto.

Favorite team? Real Madrid.

From Honduras? Marathon.

A dream? Help to my family.

Best friend in soccer? Antony Hernandez.

Referrer? My dad.

In football? Wanchope.

Happy memory? My signature with the team.

Sad memory? In a reserve final I played five minutes.

Aim? Strengthen myself.

Alenis Vargas shared with the little ones who saw him grow up at the Leones Academy.

(Neptali-R)