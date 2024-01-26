How much do we have to earn to receive PLN 3,000 in pension?

#earn #receive #PLN #pension

The process of calculating a pension in the Polish pension system is quite complex. We must take into account various factors, such as initial capital (from before 1999), contributions collected on the ZUS account, as well as funds from the OFE sub-account. The Social Insurance Institution divides this amount by the expected average life expectancy, which is published annually by the Central Statistical Office (GUS).

See also: Can you receive a double pension from ZUS and KRUS? Learn the rules for obtaining it

Currently, the lowest pension in Poland is PLN 1,588.44 gross and is available to people who have reached the required retirement age – 60 for women and 65 for men. Let’s not forget that it is also necessary to have appropriate work experience, which is 20 years for women and 25 for men.

If the required length of service is missing, the pension is calculated based on the accumulated capital. The seniore.pl portal provided sample amounts:

after 10 years of work we will receive a pension of several hundred zlotys per month,

after 30 years of work at the lowest national level, we will receive no more than the amount of the minimum pension,

after 40 years of work for PLN 3,000 gross per month – we will get about PLN 1,400.

Photo

After 10 years of work, we will receive only a few hundred zlotys of pension per month /123RF/PICSEL

As calculated by the editors of the seniore.pl portal, in order to achieve a pension of PLN 3,000 gross, it is necessary to earn approximately PLN 6,300 gross per month throughout the entire working period.

We would like to remind you that PLN 3,000 gross is slightly more than the average pension in Poland. According to the Central Statistical Office data, it amounts to only 2.7 thousand. PLN gross, with a more precise division into PLN 3.4 thousand. PLN for men and PLN 2.3 thousand PLN for women.

Video

Pension with capital Interia.tv

See also: New information on pension indexation. Check how much you will receive

However, if we want to better estimate the future amount of our pension, we can use the pension calculator available on the website of the Social Insurance Institution. To make the calculations, we will need, among others:

the last information about the status of the ZUS account,

the amount of indexed contributions,

amount of indexed initial capital,

declared retirement age,

year of commencement/resumption of work.

However, ZUS stipulates that “the projected amount of the pension, which you calculate using the calculator, cannot be the basis for any claims.”

Photo

We can calculate the pension amount using the pension calculator /123RF/PICSEL

See also: The retirement transfer window will open soon. Poles will have to make an important decision