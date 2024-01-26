How much does an EPS doctor earn in Colombia 2024? Specialist vs general practitioner salary

#EPS #doctor #earn #Colombia #Specialist #general #practitioner #salary

In the world there is a great variety of extremely indispensable professions, among them is medicine, “a science that allows us to prevent and cure diseases of the human body” from the moment we are born until we die, explains El Bosque University.

Currently, the country has 126,279 general practitioners and specialists practicing their profession in some public or private health center; Likewise, there are 58 universities offering undergraduate degrees and 33 of them have high-quality accreditation granted by the Ministry of National Education. Likewise, it is estimated that each year 3,000 new doctors graduate willing to put their knowledge to benefit citizens, indicates the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

To practice this profession it is necessary to study a degree in Medicine, which consists of 12 semesters or 6 years. After completing this time, the graduate will obtain a Medical degree that will be useful to process the professional card from the Colombian Medical College.

Additionally, you will have the opportunity to continue training academically to specialize in any branch; for example, general surgery, cardiology, dermatology, internist, among others.

How much does a medical degree cost in Colombia?

This undergraduate degree is one of the most expensive in the country’s academic offering because its price would exceed 16 million pesos; For example, at the Nueva Granada Military University, the degree costs $18,471,000 per semester, while at the Universidad del Rosario it amounts to $33,970,000; However, for interested young people there are other options such as entering a public university, obtaining a scholarship given by the State or acquiring an educational loan with a financial institution.

To the total amount invested during the degree, it is also necessary to add the specialization that is done.

What is the salary of a specialist doctor and a general practitioner?

Different job portals such as ‘Computrabajo’, ‘Indeed’ and ‘Talent.com’ published how much a doctor with a specialty and a general doctor would earn per month in Colombia.

According to what was reported, the salary range of a general practitioner who works for a Health Promotion Entity (EPS) would be between $3,554,660 to $4,746,153; On average, a year you would earn almost $45,000,003 and an hour would be worth $20,604. For their part, professionals who have many years of experience could receive $59,901,880 annually.

Doctors with a specialty such as internists would have salaries from $6,546,387 to $7,633,284 per month; Likewise, the hour would cost an average of $41,941. “Entry-level positions start with an income of $66,460,800 per year,” explains ‘Talent.com’, while professionals with more experience and completed academic studies would earn almost $138,715,620 annually.

Functions of a general practitioner

As explained by the San Camilo hospital, general practitioners within their functions must “formulate, diagnose and prescribe the treatment to follow for the comprehensive care of the patient”; In addition, they will periodically carry out medical checks on users and even carry out the different statistical controls that each health entity manages for “scientific and administrative” purposes.

Likewise, they will report the diseases that the citizen has and will give them due process.