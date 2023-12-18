How much does it cost to build a house from scratch with everything connected to utilities

#cost #build #house #scratch #connected #utilities

Romanians who are tired of living in blocks of flats, often forced to endure the lack of comfort even related to simple necessities such as hot water, can opt to build their own home.

In addition to the actual construction costs, the costs of the approvals must also be taken into account

And we’re not just talking about those with “handshakes”, but even newlyweds who can take out a bank loan that helps them see their dream with their own eyes.

However, before moving on to construction, those interested must establish a budget for which they also take into account the value of the land, but also what kind of fence they want to build and decide whether they want to have a cellar or a garage. All these calculations can also be done with a real estate consulting firm or with the help of an architect.

According to the data published on specialized websites, the construction of a single-level house, “stretched on the ground” costs more than one of the same area, built on two levels.

In the following we present the necesit.ro calculations, taking into account an average architecture complexity, quality materials and average prices, the estimated prices for the documentation refer to the urban environment, for the rural environment, these, being smaller, brick masonry .

“A little secret: a house of 100 square meters useful (50 square meters on the ground, 50 square meters attic) involves noticeably lower costs than a house of 100 square meters built only on the ground”, say the specialists

The specialists gave examples for the construction of three types of houses for which the costs of connection to utilities are:

– electricity: approximately 5,850 RON (1,200 euros)

– gas: approximately 5,850 RON (1,200 euros)

– water+sewerage: approximately 2,950 RON (600 euros)

Small house, no floor, 70 sq.m., brick construction – 85 sq.m. built

Project: approximately 5,400 RON (1,100 euros)

Fees for obtaining the construction permit (approvals: sanitation, environment, electricity, natural gas, water company, ISC fees) – 4,640 RON (950 euros)

Utilities connection: approximately 14,650 RON (3,000 euros)

Red construction cost (foundation, wall erection and roof structure): approximately 135,000 RON (27,500 euros)

Turnkey construction cost (the house is ready to be furnished and equipped): approximately 270,000 RON (55,000 euros)

Total construction costs in the red: 159,000 RON (≈ 32,550 €)

Total turnkey construction costs: 293,500 RON (≈ 60,050) €

Medium-sized family house, 100 sq m useful – 120 sq m built

Project: approximately 7,330 RON (1,500 euros)

Fees for obtaining the construction permit (approvals: sanitation, environment, electricity, natural gas, water company, ISC fees) – 5,150 RON (1,055 euros)

Utilities connection: approximately 14,650 RON (3,000 euros)

Cost of construction in red (foundation, erection of walls and roof structure): approximately €39,000

Turnkey construction cost (the house is ready to be furnished and equipped): approximately €78,500

Total construction costs in the red: ≈ 44,555 €

Total turnkey construction costs: ≈ €84,055

Euros and a calculator, with a half-built house in the background.

Large house, ground floor + first floor (F+1), 140 sq m – 170 sq m built

Project: approximately 10,750 RON (2,200 euros)

Fees for obtaining the construction permit (approvals: sanitation, environment, electricity, natural gas, water company, ISC fees) – 5,620 RON (1,150 euros)

Utilities connection: approximately 14,650 RON (3,000 euros)

Red construction cost (foundation, wall erection and roof structure): approximately 222,500 RON (45,500 euros)

Turnkey construction cost (the house is ready to be furnished and equipped): approximately 444,500 RON (91,000 euros)

Total construction costs in the red: 253,500 RON (≈ 51,850 €)

Total turnkey construction costs: 475,500 RON (≈ 97,350) €

In conclusion, experts say, prices are never fixed, the value of a building oscillating depending on various aspects related to location, dimensions and wishes. “The ideal is to have the initial costs as I have presented them above, to which you also add furniture and equipment,” say construction experts.