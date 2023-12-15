How much does it cost to maintain a grave/grave in Angola? – Kianda’s Mail

After the burial of a loved one, friend, co-worker, neighbor, approximately six (6) months later, family members are advised to set up a grave. This advice is provided by staff at the cemeteries, the funeral company or through companies that sell grave decoration materials.

This time of 6 months is an average for nature to do its part, the coffin/urn/box of the deceased falls under the weight of the earth, the result of rain, sun, heat and the decomposition of the human body itself. The earth itself above the ground crumbles into that rectangular shape that we know well. This knowledge and others come from having already had a funeral home in Mozambique and also having questioned the following companies: Damazé, Lda and Ladystone, Lda, which I thank for their kindness in sharing their knowledge with me.

We know that there is a day on the calendar that remembers the dead, and that is the 2nd of November (in Angola and Mozambique). In Portugal, for example, it is November 1st (All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day). In all three countries it is an official holiday. On that day (at least), graves and tombs become symbols of who loved ones were. However, currently many of these spaces in Luanda and elsewhere in the country have been vandalized.

The graves and tombs are made of marble and granite, from the oldest cemetery in the capital city, and are repaired by gravediggers.

The Alto das Cruzes Cemetery is one of the oldest in the capital city and has more than 100 graves and thousands of graves, most of them in good condition, belonging to Angolan and Portuguese families and other nationalities. They have existed for over 300 years and are well preserved.

The graves and tombs, made of marble and granite, are repaired by gravediggers. In Alto das Cruzes these spaces are cleaned every six months. At the entrance to the cemetery it is possible to see coffins covered with white sheets in some family tombs, with three to four members buried in the same place.

Currently, the “campo santo” of Alto das Cruzes receives people from all over the country and abroad who come to visit, to rehabilitate and clean the places of their ancestors. Most of the owner families have the patience to keep the space well organized, with the support of employees who often repair collapsed graves and tombs with cracks.

The state of the Alto das Cruzes cemetery is an example that is not replicated in other cemeteries in the country. The best example is the (new) Benfica cemetery. The remaining cemeteries are a “shadow” of what the organization and maintenance of cemeteries and graves should be.

People with some means informally hire cemetery staff to clean the land and dust with a previously contracted allowance. Two thousand Kwanzas is the average, but it depends on the size of the grave decorations. If it is a deposit, it can reach ten thousand Kwanzas per month. As almost always, prices are established according to some requirements, such as the family’s alleged possession, the color of the bereaved family, etc.

Buying stone to adorn the grave varies depending on whether it is marble or granite. The first is more expensive. It is three times more than granite. Hardly a grave is below two hundred thousand Kwanzas. Pink marble from Huíla, exceeds five hundred to one million Kwanzas. It all depends on the quantity of the stone, ornaments, height, etc.

Because of the stones purchased and displayed, thieves have been tempted to rob cemeteries and take them. Not even the dead are respected anymore… families, I advise you to compare prices before making any investment, and pay attention to the measures you can take to protect the graves to avoid these robberies of the grave of a loved one. Visit the cemetery more and talk to the cemetery employees. Their salaries are low and there is always a way to share in some way what we can have more than these people who work in a place where many have already imagined themselves working.

To my grandmothers, who passed away on the same day: December 9th, the first over 30 years old and the other on December 9th, 2018: Sofia da Luz Quintas and Maria Antónia Lourenço, my eternal mother and your granddaughters: Sofia and Bianca.