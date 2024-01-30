How much does the iPhone 15, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max cost in the United States? updated prices

Apple presented its users with new cell phones with titanium designs and a variety of colors. How much is the cost of these mobile phones?

Price list of the new Apple cell phones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro.

The mobile phones iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro y iPhone 15 Pro Max They have very advanced technology and unique functions that make them unique in the market. How much does it cost to get these innovative mobiles? All the details about the cell phone in the following lines.

Even though Samsung launched its new Galaxy S24 Ultra, the iPhone remains one of the best-selling cell phones. In fact, the North American country has the precio original of this ‘bitten apple’ cell phone line and is then modified according to the country of delivery.

Official prices of the new Apple cell phones

The great novelty of the new line of iPhone cell phones is the availability of the model made in black, white, blue and natural titanium. In this sense, Apple reported the official price of the phones, which are:

  • iPhone 15 Pro $999 (USD) or $41.62 (USD) per month with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB of storage.
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max Available starting at $1,199 (USD) or $49.95 (USD) per month with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage.
  • iPhone 15 The 128GB iPhone 15 costs $799, while the 256GB iPhone 15 costs $899.
When did the iPhone 15 Pro Max come out?

The official launch of iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the September 29, 2023. Since that date it is available in the official stores y website of the company. The sale will depend on the availability of the store, as well as the precio will be according to model o storage space that the user chooses.

What is the cheapest iPhone?

Throughout its history, Apple has launched cell phones with new functions and great innovations; However, the cheapest iPhone available is the iPhone SE 3, which was released in 2022.

