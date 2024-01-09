How much does the new Dacia Duster 2024 cost: official Italian prices

#Dacia #Duster #cost #official #Italian #prices

Last November we saw live the new Dacia Duster 2024, a car highly awaited by the Italian public which now finally has a official price list for our country. Let’s immediately find out how much the Renault Group’s best-selling SUV costs.

As happened in France, the starting price of the new 2024 Duster is around 19,000 euros, 19.700 euro to be precise. There are four versions available for the car, three engines, with two different types of traction and two transmissions, in short, there is a Duster for every need: in total we have 12 possible combinations. As tradition, the levels are confirmed Essential ed Expressionlovers of outdoor activities will find what they want with the set-up Extreme. The trim level is also in the 2024 range Journey: it is designed for those who love discreet elegance, comfort and technology, in fact there is an automatic electric parking brake, Media Nav Live and much more as standard.

Dacia has also thought of new ones smart accessories called YouClip, a simple but ingenious system that allows many dedicated accessories to be fixed in a practical and safe way in key points of the vehicle. Moving on to the colors, the new color is added Beige Sandstone metallic to the more classic Lichen Khaki, Oxide Green, Terracotta Brown, Schist Grey, Nacré Black and Ice White.

The TCe 130 petrol engine makes its debut on the new Duster 2024 which adopts a tecnologia Mild Hybrid and 48 V, complete with 1.2 liter combustion engine with turbo supercharging. As on the Dacia Jogger, the engine also arrives on the new Duster HYBRID 140 con tecnologia Full Hybrid, which in the city allows you to circulate 80% of the time in electric mode (we try the new 7-seater Dacia Jogger HYBRID 140). Finally, the motorization cannot be missing ECO-G 100 consisting of a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder turbo engine powered by petrol and LPG (after all, the Renault Group has 5 models in the Top 10 best-selling LPG vehicles of 2023). On the page you will therefore find the reference to the complete price list, with prices starting from 19,700 euros for the Duster Essential ECO-G 100 and reaching 27,900 euros for the Duster Extreme HYBRID 140.