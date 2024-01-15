How much does the road cost in 2024. Road tax changes announced

#road #cost #Road #tax #announced

The amount that drivers have to pay for road damage in 2024 differs according to the type of car and the period of time for which it is paid, with new legislative changes to the road tax to be introduced.

The amount that drivers have to pay for the wreckage in 2024 differs depending on the type of car.

Rovinieta or road tax is a driver charging convention imposed by the European Union.

This applies only on the territory of the country and must be paid by all drivers in order to have the right to drive on national roads outside the cities.

It is important to know that The Ministry of Transport has launched in public consultation a new project regarding the establishment of tolls on the national road network in Romania, with new legislative changes regarding tolls to appear.

Read also: How much does it cost to get a passport in 2024. Documents required to issue the document

Thus, the seven-day driving license, which allows driving on public roads, will no longer be available.

A draft emergency ordinance issued by the government stipulates, however, that the one-day rovinita will be put up for sale.

Drivers will be able to buy tickets for one, 10, 30, 60 or one day, and the seven-day ticket will no longer be available in 2024.

For example, for category A cars, drivers will pay 12.5 lei if they only need a toll for one day, 16.5 lei for 10 days, 26.5 lei for one month and 42 lei for two months, and for one year approximately 139.5 lei.

The new draft ordinance of the Government must transpose the European provisions from 2022 into the national legislation, and the deadline is March 25, 2024.

How much does a wreck cost today?

In 2024, the price of a wreck varies depending on the type of car. The fee is different for each category of permit.

The price of the rovinieta in 2024 also varies depending on the time period for which it is paid, namely 1 day, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days or 12 months.

a) Category A – cars

1 day – cannot be purchased for category A;

7 days – 3 euros equivalent to 14.93 lei;

30 days – 7 euros equivalent to 34.83 lei;

90 days – 13 euros equivalent to 64.68 lei;

12 months – 28 euros equivalent to 139.31 lei.

b) Category B – cargo transport vehicles with MTMA between 0 and 3.5 tons

1 day – cannot be purchased for category B;

7 days – 6 euros equivalent to 29.85 lei;

30 days – 16 euros equivalent to 79.60 lei;

90 days – 36 euros equivalent to 179.11 lei;

12 months – 96 euros equivalent to 477.63 lei.

c) Category C – cargo transport vehicles with MTMA (maximum authorized mass) between 3.5 and 7.5 tons

1 day – 4 euros equivalent to 19.90 lei;

7 days – 16 euros equivalent to 79.60 lei;

30 days – 32 euros equivalent to 159.21 lei;

90 days – 92 euros equivalent to 457.73 lei;

12 months – 320 euros equivalent to 1,592.10 lei.

d) Category D – cargo transport vehicles with MTMA (maximum authorized mass) between 7.5 and 12 tons

1 day – 7 euros equivalent to 34.83 lei;

7 days – 28 euros equivalent to 139.31 lei;

30 days – 56 euros equivalent to 276.96 lei;

90 days – 160 euros equivalent to 796.05 lei;

12 months – 560 euros equivalent to 2,786.17 lei.

e) Category E – goods transport vehicles with MTMA (maximum authorized mass) greater than or equal to 12 t, with a maximum of 3 axles (inclusive)

1 day – 9 euros equivalent to 44.78 lei;

7 days – 36 euros equivalent to 179.11 lei;

30 days – 72 euros equivalent to 358.22 lei;

90 days – 206 euros equivalent to 1,024.91 lei;

12 months – 720 euros equivalent to 3,582.22 lei.

f) Category F – goods transport vehicles with MTMA (maximum authorized mass) greater than or equal to 12 t, with a minimum of 4 axles (inclusive)

1 day – 11 euros equivalent to 54.73 lei;

7 days – 55 euros equivalent to 273.64 lei;

30 days – 121 euros equivalent to 602.01 lei;

90 days – 345 euros equivalent to 1,716.48 lei;

12 months – 1,210 euros equivalent to 6,020.11 lei.

g) Category G – passenger transport vehicles with more than 9 seats per seat (including the driver) and a maximum of 23 seats per seat

1 day – 4 euros equivalent to 19.90 lei;

7 days – 20 euros equivalent to 99.51 lei;

30 days – 52 euros equivalent to 258.72 lei;

90 days – 120 euros equivalent to 597.04 lei;

12 months – 320 euros equivalent to 1,592.10 lei.

H) Category H – passenger transport vehicles with more than 23 seats (including the driver)

1 day – 7 euros, the equivalent of 34.83 lei;

7 days – 35 euros equivalent to 174.14 lei;

30 days – 91 euros equivalent to 452.75 lei;

90 days – 210 euros equivalent to 1,044.81 lei;

12 months – 560 euros equivalent to 2,786.17 lei.

Where is the rovinieta paid in 2024

In 2024, the scrap can be purchased from any subunit of CNAIR. At the same time, drivers also have the option of paying the road tax at any office of the Romanian Post Office, gas station, but also online, on specialized websites.

Moreover, in 2024, the toll can also be paid by means of an SMS through which drivers specify the registration number of the vehicle and the letter corresponding to the category of the vehicle.