How much is a liter of oil now sold in stores. Romania has the lowest price for sunflower oil in the last two years

We were afraid of the crisis and price increases and now we have the lowest price for sunflower oil in the last two years. We now pay even five lei less per liter of oil. This is because the market is flooded with cheaper Ukrainian oil, but of questionable quality, experts say. Romanian farmers say they cannot face the competition.

By Ingrid Tîrziu on 18.01.2024, 19:56

From one year to another, the price of sunflower oil fluctuated dramatically.

Ingrid Tîrziu, Observer reporter: On the shelf, a liter of oil costs, on average, 7 lei, but in this store I also found a bottle of oil for 5.50 lei, which is produced in Hungary. The cheapness is obvious anyway. In 2022, we were selling these products even 5 lei more.

Of the almost 672,000 tons of sunflower oil exported by Ukraine, a quarter arrived in Romania

This is because Ukraine, the world’s largest exporter, brings oil in huge quantities through the Black Sea basin. Of the nearly 672,000 tons of sunflower oil exported by Ukraine, a quarter reached Romania. The producers and processors in the country are affected by the competition.

Monica Iordache: We currently process only raw material from Romania. Considering the price differences, it is clear that we will not have a competitive price in the market. We have imposed some standards on the product. These products from Ukraine are not authorized for European standards, which is why they can be sold at a lower price.

Alina Crețu, executive director of the APPR Forum: An unlimited amount was somehow allowed to enter the European Union, but there were major failures. We risk losing some of the farmers in our area.

The domestic oil industry will not recover anytime soon

Agricultural experts confirm that the domestic oil industry will not recover soon.

Dragoş Frumosu, president of Sindalimenta: It is cheap because Ukraine does not have the taxes that a country in the European Union has. Including from the point of view of the health of sunflower seeds, there can be problems because in Ukraine we do not know what treatments are used.

The Minister of Agriculture does not seem worried.

Florin Barbu, Minister of Agriculture: At the moment, I don’t know if more than 1% or 2% of the oil from retailers is from Ukraine. I rarely saw a bottle of oil that came from Ukraine. Nobody forces you to buy oil from Ukraine when you have 7 types of Romanian products.

Romania is the largest producer of sunflowers in the European Union. BLUE CARD 2 We produce 4.9 million tons annually, and sunflower oil is the most exported food product in our country.

