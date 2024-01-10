How much is Chiara Ferragni worth? 100 million between brands, companies and super-attices – Corriere.it

#Chiara #Ferragni #worth #million #brands #companies #superattices #Corriere.it

And now it will be difficult for Chiara Ferragni to reach the turnover objectives of close to 100 million in 2024. The business is based on the quality/credibility of the “producer”: if the brand tarnishes, revenues slow down. The failed contracts with Safilo and Coca Cola are a sign but the entrepreneur’s small group of companies centered on Sisterhood, an increasingly treasury-holding company, is financially solid and has ample margins to contain the storm.

Possible disengagement from the operational role

For a few days there have been rumors of a partial disengagement of the influencer but if it were to happen – and for now there is no sign – it would not concern the capital or the strategic direction but possibly the operational role. Ferragni is CEO of Fenice which is the licensee of the brands bearing his name and, together with TBS Crew, the company fined by the Antitrust for the Balocco affair. This is not an “honorary” position. Ferragni has «all the powers for the ordinary and extraordinary management of the company with a single signature, with the exception of…», as the official documents state. The exceptions concern some matters in which the signature is joint with the president Paolo Barletta, a 40% shareholder with his Alchimia. In TBS (blog and e-commerce management) the concentration of delegations on her is total: “power to carry out in the name and on behalf of the company all acts of ordinary and extraordinary administration with powers of sub-delegation”.

Business growth and lack of “compliance”

Too many management responsibilities formally concentrated on the shoulders of the founder, according to some observers. The exponential growth of business has multiplied the need for adequate compliance (i.e. monitoring compliance with the rules and protection of the company’s reputation) which should (and should) be strengthened with greater involvement of ad hoc professionals. Will Chiara Ferragni take a step back in the coming months and the entry of an experienced manager capable of keeping the bar straight under dark clouds that are anything but fleeting? The criminal investigation launched by the Milan prosecutor’s office, with the leader of the group under investigation for aggravated fraud, could accelerate this need, regardless of any development and possible responsibility.

Growing profits and the 27-room super penthouse

On the business front, the accounts will be done at the end of the year when presumably the contours of the investigation will also be clearer. For now, the 2022 numbers are “valid” as they tell us about companies in great and consolidated health. Among other things, a company with a parent holding 0.1% also falls under the umbrella of the Sisterhood holding (turnover of 4.5 million with 2.4 million in profit): Ferragni Enterprises. She is the owner of the new super penthouse with 27 rooms worth over 10 million in Citylife where the entrepreneur lives with Fedez (who therefore has no shares in the property).

Revenue diversification

TBS Crew achieved 14.5 million in revenues (+100% on 2021) and 5.1 in profits (+200%). Fenice is controlled at 32.5% by Ferragni, with the partner Paolo Barletta at 40% (destined to reduce due to the sale to Avm Gestioni) and others such as Morgese at 27%: it scored 15.6 million in turnover with 3.4 useful. Fenice, valued six months ago at 75 million (and therefore the value of the entire group is around 100 million), is the company destined for the greatest growth. It manages all the business related to brand licensing, from clothing to jewelery and perfumes. And it is an innovative SME that invests in research with highly qualified personnel. Fabio Maria Damato, Ferragni’s trusted manager, a few months ago indicated turnover targets of 71 million for Fenice and 18.9 for TBS. Then came the pandoros.