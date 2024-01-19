How much is Veronica Micle’s famous house for sale? Black Dan, tough message on social networks: “History for sale”

#Veronica #Micles #famous #house #sale #Black #Dan #tough #message #social #networks #History #sale

Recently, the house where Veronica Micle lived with her husband Ştefan in Iasi, on Nicolae Gane Street, was put up for sale. Its price is not a small one at all, and it is no wonder that not everyone can afford it. The news did not please the TV presenter Dan Negru at all, who wanted to send a message online.

Veronica Micle’s house in Iași, where she lived with her husband, was removed from the List of Historical Monuments by order of the Minister of Culture in 2021, although it was first listed in the list of historical monuments of local interest in 1992, it was recently removed for sale on a famous profile platform. Although one of the tenants of the building asked for it to be declassified from the list of historical monuments in 1997, establishing that the building “has no memorialistic value nor special architectural elements”, the official decision was taken by the magistrates of the Court of Appeal only in 2021.

The building built in 1897, located in Iasi, more precisely, on Nicolae Gane street no. 401, is sold at a price that not everyone can afford: 725,000 euros. The house has 6 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 storerooms and a garage. Although the ad has been published for a long time, it seems that not many people dare to offer such a large amount.

Black Dan, unhappy with the decision

In this context, the TV presenter Dan Negru, extremely active in the online environment, where he keeps his followers up to date with news from our country, discussions about the Romanian state, but also about the true values ​​of which they should be proud, was not very pleased with the news that Veronica Micle’s home has been put up for sale.

“Sweet dear Veronica,

Life passes, leaf falls

And from the hatred that destroys us

We don’t choose anything. Eminescu

The house of Veronica Micle, Eminescu’s girlfriend, is for sale because it was his birthday. Historical monument with memorial plaque. History for sale, piece by piece…”, is the message published by Dan Nergu, on his personal Instagram page.