How much physical activity should you do per week based on your age? What you need to know

#physical #activity #week #based #age

Physical activity is good for everyone and at all ages but, based on age, the duration and also the type of exercises we have to do change.

Exercise is one of the pillars of good health. Depending on our age, however, we must remodulate intensity, duration and type of training.

How training changes based on age lintelletualedissidente.it

Staying healthy without practicing regular physical activity is impossible. The reason is very simple: human beings are made to move. Our body is not physiologically structured to sit at a desk for hours on end. Since, for work, more or less we all sit at least 8 hours a day, in the time we have left we need to move as much as possible.

Physical exercise, in fact, together with correct nutrition and sleep, is one of the three fundamental pillars to maintain good general health and good joint mobility for as long as possible. Furthermore Keeping active allows you to prevent many diseases including cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, strokes and heart attacks. Depending on our age, however, we must dedicate a specific amount of time to physical activity.

How much you should train based on your age

Every age has its specificities and needs in every area. Even with regards to sport or physical activity in general, the type and duration of training must be remodulated based on our age. Children, for example, need to move as much as possible every day. In pre-school age, up to 6 years old, it is better not to set a training routine but to let them play and move freely.

Also after the age of 6 they must run, play outdoors and jump. The child must move through the game above all which, however, must be done three times a week start including sporting activities too more specific such as swimming, football, dancing or whatever a child prefers.

Here’s how much we should train per week lintellectualedissidente.it

Teens need to do activities every day, at least one hour a day: walk, run, move in short. Even during the adolescent phase at least 3 times a week it is good to be accompanied by a more specific sporting activity and structured which also includes push-ups and push-ups.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 should exercise at least 150 minutes a week which they can divide into 30 minutes spread over 5 days. So a nice walk every day combined with weight training two or three times a week to strengthen your bones and avoid losing muscle mass.

Even people over 65 should move at least 150 minutes a week taking nice walks every day. At this stage it is better to abandon weight training and favor exercises that keep the joints flexible. Pilates is excellent. The pregnant womenbarring particular complications, they should take a walk 30 minutes every day. If they feel like it, they can also train in the gym, do swimming or pilates or light aerobic activities.