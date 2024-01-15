#rice #pasta #person

In this article

How much rice or pasta per person?

dossier

As we get older, our food choices become more and more important to staying healthy. Rice and pasta are staple foods in many cultures and can absolutely be part of a balanced diet when consumed in moderation. But what is the right portion of rice or pasta per person?

Also read: Are bread, pasta and potatoes fattening?

Portion of rice and pasta per person

Proper ratios of other foods such as vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats are essential for overall well-being. What exactly does a healthy portion look like? The amount of rice and pasta you should consume actually depends on several factors such as age, your health status and whether you lead an active lifestyle. In general, you can expect about half a cup of cooked rice or pasta per person, or about the size of a tennis ball.

Also read: Why is it better to eat rice cold?

Is rice and pasta healthy?

Both rice and pasta provide carbohydrates, which are a vital source of energy for the body. However, it is important to choose whole grain varieties, as they contain more fiber and nutrients than refined varieties. Refined white rice and regular pasta have undergone processing to remove the bran and germ layers, causing the loss of essential nutrients such as fiber, vitamins and minerals. These refined options can lead to a quick spike in blood sugar and lack the satiety that their whole-grain counterparts provide.

Whole grains, including brown rice and whole wheat pasta, offer numerous health benefits compared to their refined counterparts. They are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Consuming whole grains has been linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.

The fiber in whole grains also helps regulate digestion and promote feelings of satiety, which can help with weight management. So it is advisable to choose wholegrain options where possible to maximize the nutritional value of your meals.

Also read: Which type of pasta matches which sauce?

Also read: Which bread is the healthiest?

Is spelled pasta healthier?

Spelled is an ancient grain that has become more popular because of its potential health benefits. Compared to regular wheat flour used in most pastas, spelled contains more protein, fiber and certain minerals. Spelled is also easier to digest for some people who have digestive problems with regular wheat. However, spelled pasta can still contain gluten and is therefore not suitable for people with a gluten intolerance.

Also read: How do you cook pasta like the Italians?

Sources:

https://medlineplus.gov

https://www.eatright.org

https://www.bbcgoodfood.com

Last updated: January 2024

Articles about health in your mailbox? Subscribe to our newsletter and receive a free e-book with healthy breakfast recipes.

Related articles

Related sections