How much sleep do we really need for optimal rest? The answer is not so obvious

Our psychophysical well-being depends a lot on night rest. But how many hours of sleep are really necessary to feel regenerated?

Sleeping is an essential process for the well-being of the body. Rest allows the body to regenerate and recover the right energy to face the next day’s activities.

While we sleep our body produces proteins and hormones that repair tissues and fight infections. In addition, the quality of sleep also affects blood pressure and heart rate, keeping them stable and thus protecting the heart and circulatory system.

Sleeping well also has a significant impact on mental health, helping to improve mood, memory and concentration. In short, sleep is good and is an important part of each of our lives, however there are many people who underestimate sleep and do not sleep enough, seriously endangering their well-being and safety. Let’s see how much we need to sleep for optimal rest.

How many hours a night should we sleep

As many know, sleeping well has a huge impact on our physical and mental health. During sleep, in fact, our body carries out important repair and recharge functions. However, many people underestimate its importance, putting their health at serious risk. According to recent data, 85 percent of people do not sleep sufficiently during the night or, in any case, do not have a good quality of rest. Yet, numerous scientific studies have highlighted how lack of sleep increases the risk of encountering cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, as well as difficulty concentrating, increased stress or, worse, mood disorders, such as anxiety and depression.

In short, sleep plays an essential role in maintaining our health, but how many hours a night should we sleep for optimal rest? The need for sleep varies depending on several factors, in particular, based on age. A newborn baby, for example, will need several hours more sleep than an adult or elderly person. The recommended sleep duration is 12 – 15 hours for newbornsgive her 10am to 1pm for children up to 5 years old, 9am to 11am for school age children and teenagers, from 7 to 9 hours for adults e 7 to 8 hours for seniors over 65 years of age.

In any case, as often happens, In addition to quantity, quality also counts. Therefore, it is advisable to follow some practices that contribute to having good quality sleep. Therefore, maintain a regular routine, create a comfortable environment and avoid the use of electronic devices or stimulants before bed.