How much sugar in cola? | health.be

#sugar #cola #health.be

In this article

How much sugar in cola?

dossier

Cola is known for its sweet taste, but have you ever wondered how much sugar is in one can or bottle? And is Coke Zero better, or does it just seem that way?

Also read: Are light products healthy? The pros and cons at a glance

Sugar in cola

On average, a 250 ml glass of cola contains approximately 26 grams of sugar, which amounts to almost sugar cubes. A 330 ml can already contains 8 sugar cubes. In terms of sugar, Coke Zero is a healthier alternative, but that product does contain artificial sweeteners. These sweeteners provide a similar taste experience without the added calories, but consuming large amounts of artificial sweeteners can have other harmful health consequences.

Also read: Are artificial sweeteners harmful to health?

How much sugar per day?

Adults and children should limit their sugar intake to less than 10% of their total daily energy intake. This is the most recent advice from the WHO (2015). On average, this amounts to about 12 teaspoons (50 grams) of sugar per day for an adult. This includes all added sugars, but also naturally occurring sugars in products such as honey and fruit juices, for example. Limiting sugar consumption to just 5% of total energy intake (an average of 6 teaspoons or 25 g per day for adults) would provide even more health benefits, according to the WHO.

By reading food labels carefully you can ensure that you don’t exceed the recommended limits. If the total sugar content is more than 15g of sugar per 100g, check the ingredients list to see if added sugars are at the front or top of the list. The sooner the ingredient is mentioned, the more of it is included in the product.

Also read: How can you recognize hidden sugars?

Last updated: January 2024

Articles about health in your mailbox? Subscribe to our newsletter and receive a free e-book with healthy breakfast recipes.

Related articles

Related sections