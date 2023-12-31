How much will the allowance be from January 1, 2024. Children’s incomes increase from tomorrow

#allowance #January #Childrens #incomes #increase #tomorrow

The year 2024 comes with good news for parents: allowances will be increased.

However, the amounts are not very large. More precisely, for children up to 2 years old, allowances will increase by 87 lei, reaching 719 lei, and for those up to 18 years of age, they will increase by 35 lei, thus reaching 291 lei.

The increases represent the indexation with the inflation rate, which this year varied between 5 – 10%.

“Starting with the rights related to January 2023, the amount of the state allowance for children is indexed annually, ex officio, with the average annual inflation rate. The average annual rate of inflation is the definitive indicator known in the current year for the previous calendar year, communicated by the National Institute of Statistics”, states GEO 126/2021.

Last year, the monthly placement allowance was also increased in 2022. The monetary rights of a child placed in a family, with a person or with a foster carer, are in the amount of 950 lei.

The holder of the right to the state allowance is the child, according to the law, but the money is collected, as a rule, by one of the parents, writes jurnalul.ro.

And the law regarding the granting of child benefits could change significantly. And this is because the PSD deputy Vasilića Toma submitted to the Senate a draft law that stipulates that the right to the state allowance for children is established starting from the date of the child’s birth, not from the month following the one in which he was born, as is currently the case.

Payment of the allowance can be made by postal order or bank transfer.