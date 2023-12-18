How Region Örebro County was affected by the RS virus 2022/2023 – Örebro news

#Region #Örebro #County #affected #virus #Örebro #news

32 percent of the respondents in East Central Sweden state that they feel quite or very worried that the elderly in their vicinity will be affected by the RS virus.

RS virus or respiratory syncytial virus is a highly contagious virus that mainly affects older adults and the smallest children, and can cause acute respiratory infection and even lead to hospitalization.

Statistics from the Public Health Agency show that a total of 638 cases of RS virus were confirmed in Region Örebro County during the 2022/2023 season¹, and according to calculations made by Pfizer, the healthcare costs for RS Virus were SEK 9 million in Region Örebro County during the same season.*

According to the Public Health Agency, this year’s epidemic for RS virus has started and the spread of the virus is expected to increase in the coming time.² In the past two years, Sweden has had intense seasons with RS virus with a high number of reported cases among older adults and young children.

Those who are severely affected by the virus may need to seek treatment, but RS virus is not a notifiable disease and therefore there may be a dark figure when it comes to how many people actually get sick.

The Public Health Agency’s statistics from the last season with RS virus (2022/2023) show that a total of 638 cases of the virus were confirmed in Region Örebro County.¹ According to calculations made by Pfizer, it was total

the cost of emergency visits, hospitalization and ICU care for RS virus in children under 1 year and people 65 years and older SEK 9 million in Region Örebro County during the 2022/2023 season.*

Vaccines are recommended for the elderly

– RS is a virus that can cause serious illness, hospitalization and even become life-threatening for the most fragile. It is of course very stressful for the person affected but also for that person’s family. Today there is a vaccine against the RS virus for both older adults and pregnant women, to protect the infant, and the Public Health Agency now recommends vaccines for part of the older population, says Andreas Palmborg, medically responsible for vaccines at Pfizer in Sweden.

It was in the fall of 2023 that the Public Health Authority introduced new recommendations for vaccination against the RS virus. Today, people who are 75 years of age or older are recommended to get vaccinated, and even people who have medical risk factors aged 60 to 74 are recommended to get the vaccine.³

So many in East Central Sweden feel worried about the elderly

On behalf of Pfizer, Kantar Public has conducted a survey to find out how people in Eastern Central Sweden view the RS virus. When it comes to contagion in the elderly in their vicinity, 32 percent of the respondents in East Central Sweden state that they feel somewhat or very worried about the RS virus.

32 percent feel worried about small children in their vicinity.**

– It is mainly the elderly and the smallest children who can get seriously ill from the RS virus, while most others just get a common cold. Now we are facing a time of year when many people gather to celebrate Christmas and New Year, and therefore it is especially important to protect those who are most at risk of becoming seriously illsays Andreas Palmborg, medically responsible for vaccines at Pfizer in Sweden.

Vaccines against the RS virus are currently available for use by healthcare providers in Sweden, but so far have to be paid out of pocket by those who want to get vaccinated.

Source: Pfizer * Costs: This is how they calculated According to calculations made by Pfizer, the total cost for emergency visits, hospitalization and IVA care for RS virus in children under 1 year and people 65 years and older was SEK 9 million in Region Örebro County for season 2022/2023. The number of IVA cases is based on the Public Health Agency’s statistics on reported cases of the RS virus. Number of emergency visits is assumed in the calculation to be 9 times more than ICU care as only 10 percent of all admissions lead to ICU care according to K. Neovius et al (2011).⁴ In the calculation, admission that does not lead to ICU care is assumed to be an emergency visit . ** About the survey The Kantar-Public survey on RS virus has been conducted among the Swedish public, aged 18–79, via web survey with the randomly recruited Sifo panel. The survey was carried out on behalf of Pfizer and carried out during the period 23–26 October 2023. At least 100 interviews have been carried out in each geographical area, and looking at the whole of Sweden, a total of 1,114 interviews have been carried out. Links: This is how the RS virus spreads in the regions – take a look at the Public Health Agency’s statistics – References:

1. diseases/vekorapporter-rsv/rsv-sasongen-2022-2023.pdf 2. from-75-years-is-recommended-vaccination-against-rs-virus 3. Neovius et al, Cost‐effectiveness analysis of palivizumab as respiratory syncytial virus prophylaxis in preterm infants in Sweden, Acta Paediatrica, 2011.