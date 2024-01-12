How Robert Fico builds a parallel world of false justice (commentary by Martin Behul)

#Robert #Fico #builds #parallel #world #false #justice #commentary #Martin #Behul

There are protests in the squares against the dismantling of the rule of law, meanwhile the prime minister insults the nation’s intellect with desperate arguments, and President Zuzana Čaputová requested an extraordinary appearance in the parliament due to changes in criminal law.

Book novelty Politics in Slovak maps 13 phenomena of our political history from kidnapping to Gorilla to murder. Nine names are behind the collection of essays, including the author of this article. You can buy the book here.

Reversing the demise of the Special Prosecutor’s Office and the reduction of rates, due to which many serious cases are time-barred, will hardly be possible. Tens of thousands of people are always less than 79 deputies, and the presidential veto only delayed the inevitable. But if we adapt our ambitions to reality, we can succeed in something almost as important: To prevent Robert Fico from building a parallel rule of law.

Dark period of criminal law

Because that is exactly what the prime minister and his government are trying to do. With one hand, they are abolishing the special prosecutor’s office and rewriting criminal codes, but with the other they are appeasing the voters. They care a lot that it doesn’t look like breaking the rule of law. No democratic politician can afford that. Not even one for whom the values ​​of liberal democracy mean as little as they do for Fico.

A legitimate democratic politician in a liberal democracy is not only one who was elected in free and fair elections. At the same time, he must respect the limitation of his rule by law. Slovakia is not only a democratic state, but also a state governed by the rule of law, says the constitution.

No politician wants to look like a despot who doesn’t follow the rules. That is why even Robert Fico must give the impression that everything his government is doing is only strengthening the justice devastated by the three years of Igor Matovič and Eduard Heger’s rule. After all, according to the head of Smer, these were the dark period of Slovak criminal law.

“Do we call this the rule of law? Do we call that what we want to preserve here? It’s the opposite. It’s already too late today,” the defendant Tibor Gašpar was indignant in the press on Wednesday, recalling the meeting between Prime Minister Igor Matovič, special prosecutor Daniel Lipšic and Supreme Court judge Juraj Kliment, at which, according to him, criminal cases were resolved.

The government will not abolish the rule of law

In Robert Fico’s world of parallel justice, the Special Prosecutor’s Office is worse than communist prosecutors, the biggest violator of human rights in Slovakia is the Supreme Court, and reducing criminal rates will increase law enforcement and deter criminals from further criminal activity, because money is more valuable to them than freedom.

In Fitz’s world of parallel justice, the dean of the law school confirms that the special prosecutor’s office is dangerous. Amendments to the criminal codes are written by the defendants here, because they are, of course, victims of political persecution under previous governments. And the Attorney General is always ready to get righteously angry with anyone who dares to disagree with him, only he is always ready to back the government with his professional authority.

All the shortcomings that Slovak criminal law has had for a long time, and all the mistakes or illegal decisions made by the police, the special prosecutor’s office or the courts since March 2020, are not, in Robert Fico’s world of parallel justice, reasons why Slovak criminal law really needs reform, but only a pretext for the government to adapt the law to its needs.

The government will not abolish the rule of law. He needs to build his own. And when she succeeds, all the institutions that are supposed to protect the law will confirm to her every time that all the steps she takes to weaken the rule of law actually strengthen it. The success of all those who do not want it does not have to be only saving the Office of the Special Prosecutor. To begin with, it is enough to show that the world of justice according to Robert Fitz is purely illusory.

