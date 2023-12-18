How salaries will change from 2024 and what are the labor measures envisaged in the Maneuver

#salaries #change #labor #measures #envisaged #Maneuver

The budget law for 2024 confirms the cutting of the tax wedge, while the government has already launched a reform of the Irpef which will favor incomes above 15 thousand euros. Here’s how salaries and paychecks will change next year.

In the budget for 2024 the Meloni government has included various interventions that will influence the salaries and payslips of workers: the final text provides for measures such as cutting the tax wedge, tax relief on the productivity bonus and raising the fringe benefit threshold. Furthermore, together with the measure, the Irpef reform for 2024 is also approved, which will benefit all those who earn more than 15 thousand euros, and in particular those in the range between 28 thousand and 50 thousand euros. The 2024 budget law was approved by the Senate Budget Committee, and will arrive in the Palazzo Madama Chamber in the next few days: final approval by the Chamber should arrive in the week between Christmas and New Year.

Tax wedge cut through 2024

Also for 2024, and only for next year, the Meloni government has extended the tax wedge cut. The rule ensures that the contributions to be paid (which are normally deducted from the paycheck) are paid reduced for some bands of workers: those who earn up to 25 thousand euros have a reduction of 7 points, those who earn up to 35 thousand euros have a reduction of 6 points.

Concretely, employees will not see any changes. In fact, this cut has been in force since July, and for next year it will only be confirmed to the same extent. This means that if the wedge cut had not been confirmed, the net salary on the paycheck would have dropped on average by 98 euros gross per month. Given that the cut was only extended for one year, new money will have to be found at the end of 2024 to be able to possibly confirm it: for one year the estimated cost is around 10 billion euros.

The 2024 Irpef reform and who benefits from it

Together with the budget law, the legislative decree was also launched which implements one aspect of the tax reform: the new Irpef rates for 2024. Next year, for a period of one year, the income tax rates they will go down to three instead of four.

The percentage to be paid will remain identical for almost all groups, with the exception of those who earn between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros a year: for them, the rate will drop from 25% to 23%, and consequently all those who have a higher income will benefit. Anyone who earns less than 15 thousand euros a year will not have any benefits from this reform. Those in the income range between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros will have an increasing benefit, up to 260 euros per year (maximum savings). Even those who are in higher brackets will save 260 euros in Irpef in 2024.

Above the 50 thousand euros of incomeHowever, this benefit will be ‘cancelled’: in fact, 260 euros will be subtracted from the tax deductions that can be requested every year (discounts on taxes linked to medical expenses, for example). Thus you will save 260 euros for the lower Irpef rate, but on the other hand you will pay 260 more because they are excluded from the deductions.

Productivity bonuses and fringe benefits

Other interventions contained in the budget law concern i productivity bonuses corporate. In particular, the reduced taxation (5%) for end-of-year bonuses which reach up to 3 thousand euros is confirmed. However, this only applies to workers who have an income of up to 80 thousand euros.

Finally, for 2024 the rules on fringe benefit. Company benefits, which may or may not be paid depending on the employer’s choices, will be completely tax-free with higher thresholds than the current ones. It can go up to 2 thousand euros a year for workers who have children, and up to a thousand euros a year for other employees.