How Scientists Invite Aliens to Vacation on Earth

Jakarta – Many are curious about the existence of aliens. There are those who believe that aliens really exist, there are also those who don’t believe it.

However, there is something unique that scientists do. They are trying to invite aliens to come to earth.

Quoted from detikInet, this invitation was sent into space by VisitLEX, a tourism bureau in Lexington in the state of Kentucky, United States. This is the first time a group on Earth has broadcast a tourism advertisement to space.

VisitLEX said they collaborated with a number of scientists, linguists and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to send the invitation to space. The VisitLEX team uses a modified infrared laser to send specially coded messages.

The messages contained bitmaps of prime numbers, elements related to life, images of water, ethanol, and dopamine, images of horses and humans, and images of landscapes. There are also several photos showing Lexington and recordings of Tee Dee Young, a musician from Lexington.

Why are there pictures of horses and ethanol in the invitations sent to aliens? Because Kentucky is a US state known as the ‘Horse Capital of the World’ and a world-renowned bourbon producer.

The invitation was sent towards the TRAPPIST-1 star system which is 40 light years from Earth. If there really is life in this star system, then the aliens in TRAPPIST-1 will receive the invitation in 2063 and they will have to travel 378 million km to get to Earth.

TRAPPIST-1 was chosen as the target because this system has several exoplanets that are in the ‘habitable zone’ or habitable zone which could be an indicator of the existence of life on the planet.

“So maybe there is life there. Why not send a signal and see if they answer,” said astrobiologist and SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) scientist Robert Lodder, as quoted from SpaceMonday (15/1/2024).

But currently scientists don’t know for sure whether there is life in the TRAPPIST-1 star system. Last year, data from the Webb Space Telescope revealed that TRAPPIST-1b, one of the exoplanets orbiting TRAPPIST-1, had no atmosphere, indicating that life could not exist there.

The Webb Telescope also found almost no atmosphere on the planet TRAPPIST-1c. Fortunately, TRAPPIST-1 still has five other exoplanets that may have life and be inhabited by aliens who can translate the invitation.

