How small is Ke Wenzhe’s grass?Dai Li’an: Keelung Primary 5 student went missing for a time but went to Ke’s rally party | Politics | Newtalk News

The 2024 presidential election has come to an end. The People’s Party presidential candidate Ke Wenzhe won 3.69 million votes, ranking only in third place. However, Ke Wenzhe built a momentum in Kaidao on the night before the election, gathering a large number of “little grass” across the country, which once scared the blue and green parties. Covered in cold sweat. After the election, Ko Wenzhe continued to shout to the grassroots, and strongly defended the People’s Party internal polls that were ridiculed as “fake second opinion polls”, insisting that there was no fraud. Poll expert Dai Li’an pointed out that Ke Wenzhe’s supporters have taken root down to the age of 16. He revealed that before the election, a primary five student in Keelung suddenly disappeared. His parents called the police to urgently search for him. Unexpectedly, the child actually went to attend Ke Wenzhe’s event. Build a momentum party.

Dai Li’an accepted an exclusive interview with media personality Chen Donghao on the “Treasure Island Strong Roll” radio program today. Chen Donghao asked, “If you hate blue and green, can you accumulate 3.69 million votes?” Dai Li’an believes that Ke Wenzhe’s votes this time are obviously concentrated in 20 -49 years old. Originally, most of them were 20-39 years old, but later the age group expanded to 40-49 years old. However, Yinke’s operation method also caused his support among middle voters to drop to a very low level, and he was tempted to win over young voters. This approach may be seen as a flip-flop in the eyes of some middle-of-the-road voters.

Dai Li’an pointed out that this year’s 20-24-year-old first-time investors have been in power for two-thirds of their lives after the Democratic Progressive Party was born. By the time these people become slightly interested in public affairs, perhaps in high school, they will be exposed to Tsai Ing-wen is in power. In the eyes of this group of people, even those aged 30-39 and 40-49, the DPP has turned into an establishment party. Instead, it is the frequency of conversations that Ke Wenzhe may have with these people. Comparable to space.

Dai Lian also mentioned that Ke Wenzhe’s supporters are not only those who are 20 years old. As Ke Wenzhe himself said, many elementary and junior high school children are his fans. Dai Lian revealed that a friend told him yesterday that before voting, A Primary 5 student in Keelung suddenly disappeared. His parents were anxious to find him and called the police. It turned out that the Primary 5 student actually went to attend Ke Wenzhe’s promotional party.

The host Chen Donghao exclaimed, “So powerful.” Dai Lian went on to say, so after the election, the first thing Ke Wenzhe did was to take root in the grass. The main group is those over 16 years old; but why target this group of people? ? Dai Lian analyzed that because these people support Ke Wenzhe very densely and will have the right to vote in four years, this is also an area where the blue-green election is relatively weak.

Dai Lian also pointed out that although the KMT has elected many young legislators this time, the biggest crisis for the KMT is the very low support among people under the age of 49.

