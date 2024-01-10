How Sorin Ovidiu Vântu became poor

#Sorin #Ovidiu #Vântu #poor

Sorin Ovidiu Vântu, the one who laid the foundations of the National Investment Fund, had amassed a colossal fortune. In 2007, Top 300 Capital showed that Vîntu has a fortune between 2.1-2.3 billion dollars. The businessman had managed to build a real empire.

It had no less than 50 off-shores that controlled approximately 700 companies in Romania, Moldova, Cyprus and Great Britain. One of his most important businesses was the National Investment Fund. This was a pyramid scheme built on the same principle as Caritas.

This time he was guaranteed by the CEC and the state institutions to give him credibility. The Romanians had not learned their lesson after Caritas and other such games. This is how it happens that following the collapse of the FNI, millions of Romanians were damaged. This while Vîntu’s business was growing with the naked eye.

When did the decay of Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu begin

It’s just that finally in 2014 the convictions for the businessman began to flow. Little by little, the fortune began to grind. Especially since many of the properties located in Romania and in his name were forcibly executed by ANAF for the recovery of damages.

Properties in the Danube Delta, but also villas in Bucharest, were all sold so that people could get their money back. Of course it was not possible for everyone to be compensated. However, the certainty is that SOV has impoverished.

This is how, in recent years, SOV’s wealth has gone from billions to 30 million euros, according to public information. Of course, no one knows exactly what businesses he still runs, given the financial engineering he has applied in the past.

In addition, many of these businesses are not carried out in Romania, so that there is a record of the amounts that enter the businessman’s pocket.