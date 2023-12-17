How the five-year-old girl managed to escape alive after falling from the 5th floor in Bucharest. He is in critical condition in hospital

#fiveyearold #girl #managed #escape #alive #falling #5th #floor #Bucharest #critical #condition #hospital

Disturbing scenes unfolded in Bucharest, where a five-year-old girl is now fighting for her life, on a hospital bed! The girl fell from the 5th floor of the block where she lives.

Apparently he was playing near the window and in a moment of inattention lost his balance. Attention, details follow that may affect you emotionally! The incident happened before noon, in Sector 3 of the Capital. When the doctors arrived at the scene, the child was not conscious. From the first information, the 5-year-old girl was at home only with her mother. The little one was playing near the Christmas tree, which was very close to the bedroom window. In a moment of carelessness on the part of the mother, the child opened the window and fell from the 5th floor. Neighbor: “I think he fell on this tin thing and softened the fall a little. When they took her over she was alive.” The girl was transported to Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital and is in critical condition in Intensive Care. Neighbor: “Like any parent, he takes care of her, takes care of her. She’s her only little girl.” The police are now investigating the case and have opened a criminal case for culpable bodily harm.

Source: Pro TV

Publication date: 17-12-2023 07:58