How the five-year-old girl managed to escape alive after falling from the 5th floor in Bucharest. He is in critical condition in hospital

#fiveyearold #girl #managed #escape #alive #falling #5th #floor #Bucharest #critical #condition #hospital

Disturbing scenes unfolded in Bucharest, where a five-year-old girl is now fighting for her life, on a hospital bed! The girl fell from the 5th floor of the block where she lives.

Apparently he was playing near the window and in a moment of inattention lost his balance. Attention, details follow that may affect you emotionally! The incident happened before noon, in Sector 3 of the Capital. When the doctors arrived at the scene, the child was not conscious. From the first information, the 5-year-old girl was at home only with her mother. The little one was playing near the Christmas tree, which was very close to the bedroom window. In a moment of carelessness on the part of the mother, the child opened the window and fell from the 5th floor. Neighbor: “I think he fell on this tin thing and softened the fall a little. When they took her over she was alive.” The girl was transported to Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital and is in critical condition in Intensive Care. Neighbor: “Like any parent, he takes care of her, takes care of her. She’s her only little girl.” The police are now investigating the case and have opened a criminal case for culpable bodily harm.

Source: Pro TV

Publication date: 17-12-2023 07:58

Also Read:  Bassie and Adriaan documentary on television in January | Media

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Posted on
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Posted on
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Posted on
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News