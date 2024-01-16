How the Government increased the salaries of the heads of the super agency that monitors state companies

In the last days of the year 2023, when everyone was thinking about the holidays, the Government changed the way the heads of the super-agency that monitors state companies are paid, with an addition of almost 50% compared to the original form.

The government increased the salaries of those in the management of the super-state agency PHOTO Archive

On December 29, the Government amended Government Decision no. 617/2023 regarding the organization and operation of the Agency for Monitoring and Evaluation of the Performance of Public Enterprises.

“AMEPIP is led by a president and two vice-presidents. Their salary is established under the conditions of art. 42 para. (1) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011, approved with amendments and additions by Law no. 111/2016, with subsequent amendments and additions”, the amendment of the GD..

Initially, the provision regarding the salary was as follows: “AMEPIP is led by a president, assimilated to the position of secretary of state from the point of view of salary, and by two vice-presidents, assimilated to the position of undersecretary of state from the point of view of salary”. The differences in salary between one company and the other are quite large.

Different salaries

The salary of a secretary of state is 16,640 lei gross (which means a net of approximately 10,000 lei), while an undersecretary of state is 14,560 lei gross.

Instead, in GEO 109/2011 on corporate governance it is mentioned that “the directors’ remuneration is established by the board of directors. It consists of a fixed monthly allowance and, if applicable, of a variable component, consisting of a share of the company’s net profit, a pension scheme or another form of performance-based remuneration”. And here the allowances differ from one state company to another state company. For example, at Hidroelectrica, the average allowance was 14,400 lei in 2022. Instead, a simple member of a Board of Directors like the one at Eximbank collected, according to the latest wealth declarations, about 19,000 le net, not gross.

However, for the management of AMEPIP, the option of reporting to other coefficients was used, i.e. a coefficient of 7.4 applied to the minimum salary for the position of president, respectively coefficient 7, for vice-presidents. Specifically, the increase will lead to a gross of 23,088 lei, respectively 21,840 lei.

More posts

The president for a period of four years of the Agency for the Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Enterprises (AMEPIP) will be Mihai Precup. The vice-president is Victor Moraru, former mayor of the city of Amara in Ialomița county, between 2000-2016, after which he held a mandate as president of the Ialomița County Council. The second vice president is Ciprian Hodja. He was a state adviser in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister from May 2021 – during the government of Florin Cîțu – until June 2023, when Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) took over the position of prime minister from Nicolae Ciucă (PNL).

Also in the change at the end of the year, the maximum number of posts was increased from 88 to 92 posts, although the Executive seeks to make state institutions even more efficient.

