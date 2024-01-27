How the gruesome murder in Weiteveen exposes a sensitive issue in the village – AD

  • How the gruesome murder in Weiteveen exposes a sensitive issue in the village AD
  • ‘Risks surrounding Richard K.’s weapons permit have already been reported to the police in 2023’ RTV Drenthe
  • Police already pointed out the risks of weapons in 2023 for murder suspect Richard K. from Weiteveen. According to lawyers, the police should intervene at ‘the slightest doubt’ Dagblad van het Noord
  • Normally we don’t have a good word to say about people who shoot two parents dead, as was recently reported in Weiteveen de Volkskrant
  • How things went wrong for Richard K. after reports and threats of lawsuit: ‘He knew that house was no good’ De Gelderlander
