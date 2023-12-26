How the image AI Midjourney 6 creates new worlds

#image #Midjourney #creates #worlds

Anyone who joins Midjourney must first understand the unusual operating concept. The image AI at midjourney.com is closely linked to the Discord service, a separate chat application. There you chat with the midjourney bot and give it instructions like:

/imagine Fashion photo of a young woman centered straight shot photo shot on Canon EOS R3 f1.8/135 mm of a woman dressed in Gucci, wearing an intricate royal blue dress, natural lighting –s 750 –v 6.0 –ar 16:9

Midjourney in the test: What AI Midjourney 6 can do better than its predecessors

After around 60 seconds, this prompt produces a fashion photo of a young woman, taken (supposedly) with a Canon camera, wearing royal blue Gucci clothing, in natural light. The variables at the end, each introduced with two hyphens, say more about the stylization (how creative the machine should be on a scale from zero to 1000), which version of the AI ​​model should be used (6.0), and which image ratio should be used (“aspect ratio”, here the width 16 to the height 9, i.e. 16:9). Midjourney also understands German prompts, but the machine usually produces more accurate images with English terms.

The AI ​​then makes four suggestions. You can select the image you want to “upscale” using four buttons U1 to U4. The image is enlarged to achieve a higher resolution and more pixels – without it becoming blurry or pixelated.

If desired, the result appears so photorealistic that it can hardly be distinguished from professional photos. We ran the same prompt with the different versions from 1 to 6. The series illustrates how rapidly image AI has developed within a year since the first serious version 4 in December 2022.

The company explains the most important innovations in a short blog post. A well-thought-out prompt structure helps compose the desired image. Example:

Style: Photo of

Subject: An astronaut in a white space suite, helmet visor reflecting stars.

Setting: Standing on a moon with Earth visible in the starry sky.

Composition: Astronaut centered, Earth in the background.

Lighting: Bright sunlight with soft moonlight reflections.

Additional info: Moon rocks and small craters nearby.

If you would like to take a closer look at the options and parameters for generating your own images, you will find detailed documentation here.

But: Midjourney costs $10 a month. This can be used to generate around 200 images per month. More expensive pricing models allow more images and faster generation.

