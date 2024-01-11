How the Netherlands sold the war in Indonesia to the public: ‘There are parallels with Putin’ | Domestic

#Netherlands #sold #war #Indonesia #public #parallels #Putin #Domestic

documentaryThe way in which the Netherlands ‘sold’ the war against Indonesian independence fighters to the outside world is comparable to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is what former minister Ben Bot says in the documentary Lost Indies. The film reveals how politicians in The Hague at the time justified harsh military intervention in the rebellious colony as a noble act through propaganda, censorship and manipulation.

Tonny van der Mee 11-01-24, 12:15

