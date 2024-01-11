How the Netherlands sold the war in Indonesia to the public: ‘There are parallels with Putin’ | Domestic

#Netherlands #sold #war #Indonesia #public #parallels #Putin #Domestic

documentaryThe way in which the Netherlands ‘sold’ the war against Indonesian independence fighters to the outside world is comparable to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is what former minister Ben Bot says in the documentary Lost Indies. The film reveals how politicians in The Hague at the time justified harsh military intervention in the rebellious colony as a noble act through propaganda, censorship and manipulation.

Tonny van der Mee 11-01-24, 12:15

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Jim Bakkum's fears: 'Have been drunk at most a few times and don't even drink coffee' | Mezza

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Katie Price has lips and buttocks plumped to new extremes | Stars
Katie Price has lips and buttocks plumped to new extremes | Stars
Posted on
Jewish Community in Chile criticizes the Government’s decision to go to the ICC over Gaza
Jewish Community in Chile criticizes the Government’s decision to go to the ICC over Gaza
Posted on
They sell boxes like Wembley – Sniper
They sell boxes like Wembley – Sniper
Posted on
WHO points out that ‘holiday gatherings – JN.1 subtype’ stimulate the spread of COVID-19.
WHO points out that ‘holiday gatherings – JN.1 subtype’ stimulate the spread of COVID-19.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News