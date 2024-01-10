How the scenario of Klaus Iohannis – president of the European Council was put back on the table / Political calculations and the reality behind such a variant

#scenario #Klaus #Iohannis #president #European #Council #put #table #Political #calculations #reality #variant

​​In the first political meetings of the super-election year 2024, the scenario of President Klaus Iohannis becoming head of the European Council, circulated for a long time in party circles, was put back on the table. Why has the discussion been reopened now and what are the chances of this coming to fruition?

Klaus Iohannis, Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciucă at Cotroceni Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

The discussion reached the public space after it was held in this year’s first meeting of the Coalition. According to HotNews.ro sources, the social democrats were the ones who raised the issue of a possible appointment of President Klaus Iohannis at the head of the European Council in June.

Hence, the consequences: the head of state would have to resign, and the Cotroceni chair would return, until the expiration of the presidential mandate, to the president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciucă. From this position of interim president, he would benefit from greater visibility and notoriety, which he needs in the perspective of a presidential candidacy that the liberals are considering, for the moment, for their party leader.

According to HotNews.ro sources, the social democrats asked the PNL leaders present at the meeting whether the request to combine the local elections with the first round of the presidential election is related to a possible resignation from office of President Klaus Iohannis following an appointment to European level. The Liberals denied knowing anything about the president’s plans, and the Coalition meeting ended without a decision on the merger.

How many chances does Iohannis have to become president of the European Council

A chance for President Klaus Iohannis to become head of the European Council exists, but everything is being played until the last moment, and the negotiations are much more serious than what is being said in Bucharest, commented a political leader familiar with the issue.

All calculations are made on the projections regarding the European Parliament elections. According to estimates, the European People’s Party (EPP) will maintain its first position in the June elections, reconfirming its status as the most influential political group at European level.

Also, according to the calculations from Brussels, in the future European Council the heads of state or government will belong, around half, to the political family of the popular Europeans. Under these conditions, the EPP is very likely to claim both the headship of the European Commission and the headship of the European Council.

In the calculations, the fact that in the last distribution of high-level posts in the EU, the great powers took the lion’s share, and the smaller countries of the East did not receive anything significant, also counts. Another thing that matters for Romania is the security situation in the area and the support that our country has given to Ukraine.

The new president of the European Council will be elected at the end of June, when the council meets. Even if the current head, Charles Michel, has announced that he will resign to participate in the European Parliament, most likely the question of an interim president will not arise, as the European leaders opt for the election of a president for the coming years. In this context, the scenario with Viktor Orban, circulated by the mass media, does not stand up.

According to the procedure, the president of the European Council is elected by a qualified majority (15 votes out of 27) of the members of the European Council for a 2.5-year mandate, which can be renewed only once.

After the June 9 elections, the parliamentary groups will share their four major functions at the level of the European administration. It is about the head of the European Parliament, the European Council, the European Commission and the position of the European High Representative.

It should also be mentioned that the President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the EPP meeting scheduled for the beginning of March and will also give a speech in the European Parliament, being strongly supported by the current President of the EP, Roberta Metsola, claim the political sources quoted by HotNews.ro.