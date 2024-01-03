how they succeeded and what Lithuania lacks

#succeeded #Lithuania #lacks

He had no idea about the visit

“We didn’t know when their guides visited our restaurant or what dishes they ordered. We found out about being listed in the Michelin Guide after receiving an email from them.

Later, we heard on the radio that the evaluators had visited many places, in the neighboring Tėrvete as well, but we were the only ones in the Michelin Guide from the restaurants in Žiemgala.

When our chef Nauris Malahovas found out about this, he was overjoyed,” said Robert Avuots, representative of Zoltners restaurant in southern Latvia, near the Lithuanian border.

The Zoltners received a questionnaire by e-mail, which only had to be filled out, and soon the restaurant received an invitation to the Michelin Guide ceremony.

“The Milda restaurant in Riga, which is famous for its traditional Lithuanian and Latvian cuisine, received a special award. You should have seen how happy his chef was!” said R.Avuots.

Three restaurants in Riga – Milda, Shōyu and Snatch – received the Bib Gourmand award for good value for money.

It turns out that Lithuanian zeppelins or kugelis can be cut in the Mildos restaurant – these dishes cost 14 and 16 euros, respectively. A traditional Latvian dish – blood sausage with sauerkraut – costs 21 euros.

The Baltic countries lined up

“Zoltners” restaurant is part of a tourist complex, which includes a small hotel, a conference hall and buildings for festive parties. All this is the family business of 56-year-old Latvian Valteris Brus.

It is within easy reach of Lithuanians – it is about a couple of tens of kilometers away from the border.

The Zoltners complex began operations in 2015. This was a new part of the V. Brus family’s business, as it has been engaged in agriculture since 1994.

“Agricultural activity is the basis of all business, and Zoltners is created for the heart.

It gives satisfaction – it is both beautiful and tasty, and most people like it,” V. Brus previously told “Lietuvos rytui”.

Now Zoltners has become one of the 26 prestigious Latvian restaurants in the Michelin guide, which will probably have to serve a much larger flow of visitors. 19 of them are in Riga.

Only the restaurant Max Cekuot Kitchen in Riga was awarded a Michelin star, and the restaurant Pavaru maja located in Lygatne earned the green mark.

In Estonia, two restaurants – “NOA Chef’s Hall” and “180 by Matthias Diether” – were awarded a Michelin star in 2022, and 31 restaurants in the country were included in the guide.

Queues – almost until spring

Would you like to taste the dishes prepared by the head chef Max Cekot in the star-winning restaurant “Max Cekot Kitchen” in Riga?

Currently, if you book a table that can seat just four people, you would have to wait until February. A confrontation with M. Cekuotus and food would cost 200 euros per person.

In a statement released at the end of November this year, and at the same time on the website, the Michelin Guide evaluated this establishment as follows: “This refined restaurant is located in a red brick building, a former warehouse, located in the industrial district of Riga.

M.Cekuotas, the chef and owner of the restaurant of the same name, designed everything himself – from the stylish, open kitchen to the smallest details of the interior.

For some dishes, he uses traditional recipes, but gives them a unique twist, for example, by serving gray peas with oysters or grapefruit with kohlrabi.

In addition, the chef also uses what he grows for his dishes.”

An extraordinary transformation

“Pavaru maja” (“House of the Cooks”) restaurant located in Vidzeme, Lygatne, was awarded a green star by the Michelin Guide, which is awarded for sustainability in gastronomy.

The history of the red brick building where Pavaru maja operates is unique.

A good hundred years ago, when the Lygatne paper factory was working at full capacity, there were happy tears of women who heard the cry of their newborns.

Later, a dispensary operated here, where some people trembled at the dentist’s door, while others, carrying prescriptions, rushed to the pharmacy.

However, history likes to pause – the factory was closed in 2014, the dispensary even earlier.

That building was destroyed by nature and people until it was bought by Ėrikas Dreibantas, who came to Lygatne.

“Ėrikas worked as a chef in one of Riga’s restaurants, and he used to visit Lygatne to observe birds and bats living in caves. This is his hobby.

He has repeatedly said that Lygatnė charmed him with her beauty,” said Justinė Kaleja, a representative of Pavaru maja.

Having fallen in love with Lygatnė, he sold an apartment in Riga seven years ago and bought a dilapidated maternity hospital filled with the smell of mold.

In a couple of years, they restored them, invited the famous chef Juri Dukalskis and thus founded the restaurant. Not a single guest has yet closed his door without a sincere thank you for the delicious food.

“Approximately three years ago, Ėrik himself and landscape specialist Ilze Rukšane tidied up the abandoned area – planted a garden, raised beds where grown spices are used to season dishes.

Ė.Dreibantas is the host, he is the originator of ideas, and J.Dukalskis works in the kitchen.

We serve a fixed menu of 6 dishes (price – 80 euros), for example, the main meat dish is currently made from venison.

We change the menu every month depending on the season, because what’s in the garden ends up on our table.

Vegetables, fruits, and meat are supplied to us by organic local farms, we buy fish from fishermen, and some also come from the wild, such as game, during the season – spices or medicinal plants,” said J. Kaleja.

Offers seafood

“Barents” is one of the 19 restaurants in the capital of Latvia that has a “Michelin Guide” sticker on its door since December of this year.

This restaurant, which serves seafood dishes, was founded by two professionals – chef Ivan Šmigarev and his chief assistant Mikel Sparan.

What is it made of? Such a question arose every time, when a waiter visiting a restaurant placed a work of art prepared by kitchen masters on the table, and chef I. Šmigarev explained what he had used.

Lithuania is also in the famous organization

In October this year, Lithuania already became a member of the “Bocuse d’Or” organization that unites chefs. This organization, with a strong gastronomic tradition, organizes the world’s most important culinary competition every two years in Lyon, France.

Darius Katinas became the president of Bocuse d’Or Lithuania.

One of the goals of the organization is to provide opportunities for our chefs to learn, share experiences and compete. The qualifying competition will take place in a couple of years, and in four there will be an opportunity to participate in the Bocuse d’Or competition.

Founded by the legendary French chef Paul Bocuse (1926-2018) in 1987, the world culinary competition is held every two years and is called the Chef’s Olympics – it competes for the title of the best chef in the world.

He also talked about how fresh fish, lobsters, langoustines, oysters, sea urchins and many other seafood are brought from the North Sea, supplied by the fishermen themselves, and how, with what, their dishes are prepared.

“This is our compliment to the visitors for stopping by, for spending money and time,” is how I. Šmigarev begins the tasting program, serving guests one-bite dishes, the idea of ​​which he brought back from France.

“I came back to Riga precisely because of Barents – because of an exclusive project,” assured the chef.

The restaurant offers an 11-course tasting menu, the price of which is 130 euros.

Visitors enjoy what culinary virtuosos create from seafood and seasonal vegetables.

Patience is still needed

Recently, after the news spread about the rating of Latvian restaurants by the Michelin Guide, the Minister of Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė also spoke about the fact that the first restaurants with a Michelin rating should appear in Lithuania in 2024.

According to her, this would encourage the flow of incoming tourists to return to pre-pandemic levels.

According to her, until October of this year, 1.15 million people stayed in Lithuanian accommodation facilities. foreign tourists. Compared to the same period last year, the number of foreign tourists grew by 18 percent.

It is believed that the visit of Michelin guides to Lithuania can cost about 500 thousand. euros.

According to Dovilė Seliukė, a representative of “Keliauk Lietuvoje” institution, talks are currently taking place with the “Michelin Guide” team.

“But the process of their coming to Lithuania is confidential. We hope that we will be able to celebrate success stories next year,” she said.

According to Evalda Šiškauskienė, president of the Lithuanian Hotel and Restaurant Association, once included in the “Michelin Guide” list, Lithuania will be on the international map of the best restaurants, because such an assessment testifies to quality.

“Recently, gastronomic tourism has become popular all over the world, people travel by planning in advance and booking places where they intend to taste dishes prepared by good chefs.

There will definitely be people who will come to Lithuania precisely because of the restaurants on the Michelin Guide list, and this will have a significant positive impact on incoming tourism.

I think we should definitely get at least one Michelin star,” said E. Šiškauskienė.

Restaurants worth a separate trip

The beginning. In 1900, only about three thousand people owned cars in France, of course, the richer ones.

Therefore, the brothers Edouard and Andre Michelin, who sell tires, had to figure out how to make the business more profitable. The solution is to encourage that small group of drivers to drive as much as possible around the country, whose roads were really not in the best condition, only to wear out the tires more and have to change them more often.

Therefore, that year, the brothers distributed approximately 35,000 booklets to their customers, which contained instructions for changing tires or car repairs, and most importantly, routes with addresses of gas stations and hotels.

Such a travel guide became so popular that even before the First World War, Michelin began publishing it in Belgium, Algeria, Tunisia, the Alpine region and elsewhere.

Changes. After the war, publication was resumed, but then the entrepreneurs took another step: the magazine called Guide Michelin abandoned advertising and became a paid magazine, costing a hefty 750 francs, or more than two US dollars at the exchange rate of the time.

With the funds received, the brothers hired appraisers who began visiting various restaurants, and already in 1926, these catering establishments began to be rated. True, the current three-star system was established after a decade.

What do they mean? One star – excellent restaurant in its category. Two, the kind of food that’s worth going out of your way for. Three is a restaurant that is worth a separate trip altogether.

In 1997, another category was introduced – “Bib Gourmand”. Bibu (or Bibendum) is the name of the famous Michelin man from advertising. Catering establishments that offer excellent food at a reasonable price are evaluated with this mark.

In 2016, the symbol of the plate was also created to denote pubs that simply offer good food. In the 2020s, restaurants rated with a green star also appeared. This shows that they follow the principles of sustainability.

Currently, 16,876 restaurants have one or another Michelin rating.

Conflicts. Michelin ratings can sometimes painfully change people’s fortunes. For example, in 2003, the famous French chef Bernard Loiseau voluntarily left the world after hearing that one out of three stars was going to be taken away from his restaurant.

And a year later, the creators of the guide had to withstand the criticism of one of the evaluators, whose personalities are usually not disclosed. In 2004, Pascal Remy published a book in which he explained that the system no longer works as it should.

For example, according to the established procedure, rated restaurants must be visited by evaluators once every 18 months. According to Mr. Remy, this was done only once in four years.

A year later, a new scandal arose. Michelin described one Belgian restaurant that, it turns out, wasn’t even open at the time. Later, it was argued that the opening was simply postponed, but no one dispelled the doubts that the evaluators actually visited that restaurant.