How to activate happiness hormones, according to Harvard

Hormones such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin or endorphin They were mentioned repeatedly to address diverse topics: from changes in mood, in sleep, in the ability to concentrate, in sexual desire, and we could go on. It is that they are They are responsible for the state of general well-being.

We know that Happiness as a goal is a great mirage, That is why we like to talk more about happy moments, general well-being and achieving – and managing to sustain – enjoyment in our daily lives with what we do and share on a daily basis.

Each of the hormones mentioned has specific functions: serotonin, known as the pleasure hormone, because it is directly responsible for feelings of happiness in the body; Oxytocin, which is released at the time of giving birth for example, is known as the love hormone since it is produced when we feel connected to another person; endorphins, which when elevated combat pain and stress; and dopamine, the one most responsible for the brain’s reward system.