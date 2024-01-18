How to Add Impact to Physical Activity to Keep Bones Strong, According to Experts

#Add #Impact #Physical #Activity #Bones #Strong #Experts

We found that impacts that were comparable to at least brisk walking were associated with better preservation of bone mineral density

(Ernie Mundell – HealthDay News) – Putting a little pressure on your bones during exercise or daily activities could pay off in stronger bones as you age, new research suggests. The study focused on a crucial part of the hip joint anatomy called the femoral neck.

Finnish researchers found that mostly sedentary people ages 70 to 85 maintained or gained bone strength in the femoral neck after a year-long exercise program.

The key was the intensity and “impact” of the physical activity. For example, people who ran or walked briskly benefited much more than those who walked at a normal pace. Even in your 70s and 80s, adding this type of activity to your daily routine is easy, said study co-author Tuuli Suominen.

“It is possible to incorporate more high-intensity activity into your daily life in small bouts, such as brisk walking and climbing stairs,” said Suominen, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland. “Jump-like impacts can also be achieved without the actual jump by first rising on your toes and then dropping back onto your heels.”

As physical activity tends to decline with age, so does bone density and integrity. Can this deterioration be stopped or slowed down? To find out, researchers had 299 largely sedentary men and women, ages 70 and older, participate in a year-long program focused on training muscle strength, endurance, balance and flexibility.

The program started easy and progressed to more strenuous activities, and the amount and intensity of physical activity was tracked before and after six months of training. The Finnish team also used high-tech X-ray technology to track bone density and structural properties of the femoral neck of the hip joint.

“More moderate- and high-intensity daily physical activity was associated with less decline in bone mineral density” in the femoral neck, the team reported in the January issue of the journal Bone.

“Even short bursts of activity can be significant to the skeleton, so we also looked at movement in terms of the number and intensity of individual impacts,” study co-author Tiina Savikangas explained in a university news release.

“For example, walking and running cause impacts of different intensities,” said Savikanga, who is also a postdoctoral researcher at the university. “We found that impacts that were comparable to at least brisk walking were associated with better preservation of bone mineral density.”

More information. Learn more about the links between exercise and bone health at the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

SOURCE: University of Jyväskylä, press release, January 15, 2024; Bone January 2024

* Ernie Mundell. HealthDay Reporters ©The New York Times 2023