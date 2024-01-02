How to buy a house with no money (or almost no money) in 2024

#buy #house #money #money

Buying a house without money Is it possible in 2024? In fact, there are not very many who manage to have a substantial advance to give for the sale of a property, especially due to inflation which has drastically reduced the purchasing power of Italian families. Evaluating, therefore, whether there is the possibility of being able to buy a house without having money becomes, for many, an essential necessity (also given the rents which in many cases have skyrocketed. Yet, buy a property without anticipating large sums or in any case with a limited initial investment is one real possibilityeven if many don’t take it into consideration.

What you need to take into consideration when you want to buy a house is that even if you resort to a mortgage loan you must be in possession of a good nest egg given that the majority of banks finance a mortgage amount not exceeding80% of the price of the property.

This means that if you wanted to buy an apartment worth 200.000 eurothe initial outlay would correspond to 40.000 euroto which you have to add all the expenses relating to the sale to be paid by the buyer (on average between 7 and 10% of the price of the house), in addition to furnishing costs and any small ones renovations. Due to the insufficiency of this sum of money, for many people, the choice between ask for a mortgage o go to rent necessarily falls on the second option.

Precisely because of the economic crisis that has been gripping Italy for several years now, there are few who can boast the possibility of having savings amounting to 20% of the value of the house they intend to purchase. Precisely for this reason the question that many ask is whether it is possible to buy a house for those who have no savings set aside. For those without money, what are the possibilities of buying a house and what are the possible alternatives for those who don’t have a large capital available, evaluating the relative advantages and disadvantages for each of these.

Alternatives to buying a house without money in 2024

Mortgage Loan: The 80/20 Rule

Before addressing the topic of 100% mortgages and alternative solutions for buy a house with little money available, let’s see why banks tend to finance sums up to the maximum80% of the value of the house.

As a rule, in the face of a economic commitment by the buyer, who is asked to advance at least the 20% of the price of purchasing the property, the bank is available to finance the missing amount via mortgage loan.

The reason why banking institutions do not grant one sum greater than 80% of the value of the property is linked to the fact that they cannot afford a financial risk if the borrower defaults on the loan. In fact, in case of insolvencythe bank would find a property to resell without recovering the sums invested or even have one economic lossconsidering that the possible put up for auction of the asset would require a strong reduction in the value of the property, in addition to the countless costs and interests that the institute should support.

As mentioned, they are mainly the young couples they under 30 to be the most penalized in the credit market. Often, the lack of a stable job did not allow these categories of people to Save Money enough to cover the initial expense necessary to conclude the sale of a house which, as we have seen, usually must be at least equal to 20% of the cost of the property.

Hence the need to obtain a 100% mortgage arises, which allows you to be financed by a bank for the entire value of the house, even without money (almost).

Of course it is important that the buyer has the minimum availability to support the initial purchase costs, such asnotary’s feewho in the presence of a mortgage will have to draw up two notarial deeds, so in addition to the deed of sale, the mortgage deed must also be included, and a series of other expenses, including theregistration tax o Ivai bank costs and any real estate agency commission.

Buying a house with a 100% mortgage

In certain periods, several banks promote 100% mortgages, especially dedicated to young couples who need to be financed until they reachfull price of the house. With due insurance protectionsa 100% mortgage can be granted for terms of up to 30 years against an interest rate one to two percentage points higher than the market rate.

Compared to the best mortgages of the moment, with fixed rates that are around 4%, even for long-term maturities, those who propose a 100% mortgage applies, as is normal, interest rates taller compared to those who ask for a loan with LTV (Loan to value) lower than 80%, but it must still be said that these conditions remain favourable.

Just think that for a 100% mortgage of an amount equal to 200.000 euros, with a duration of 25 years old and a fixed rate (optimistically) of 5%the monthly payment would be equal to 1.169,18 euro. Obviously an installment that very few people can afford today.

The 100% mortgage is offered less and less frequently by banks, but still in the 2024thanks to state guaranteesit is still possible to obtain full financing.

First Home Guarantee Fund: how it works

By joining the First Home Fund, established at the Ministry of Economy with the law of 27 December 2013, n. 147 and managed by Awarenessthe banks that grant a mortgage to those who meet the requirements can take advantage of a guarantee which consists in the intervention of the State, in the event of non-payment by the borrowers, to the extent of80% of the capital until 250.000 euro, better protecting the banking institution that provided the loan. But let’s remember that this mortgage relief remains in force in 2024 only for those under 36 years of age.

The Government has intervened on several occasions on the specific regulation and with the law of 30 December 2021, n.234, “State budget forecast for the financial year 2022 and multi-annual budget for the three-year period 2022-2024”, it has extended until 31 December 2022 the deadline set by the art. 64 paragraph 3 of the Sostegni-bis Decree, referring to the 80% public guarantee. Finally, the 2024 Budget Law extended the mortgage bonus for young people until 31 December 2024.

Il First Home Consap. Fund specifically helps those who need to obtain a mutual and are in a financial situation of temporary difficulty (ISEE of up to 40,000 euros is required to be eligible).

Mortgages up to 95% of the property price

Few banks are able to finance the entire price of the house and not all of them join the Fund established by Consap. However, some lenders grant mortgages up to 90 or even until 95% dell’LTC (Loan to cost), i.e. the percentage of mortgage compared to the cost of the property.

The main advantage of this type of mortgage is that i rates proposed by the institutions very often they have a percentage equal to mortgages of up to 80%, but in all cases, the Bank requires the personal details and income documentation of the person making the request in order to evaluate the presence or absence of the necessary requirements, including the ability to repay mortgage repayments.

It should be considered that with today’s interest rates, a 25-year mortgage of 180,000 euros (90% mortgage on an amount of 200,000 euros) would entail a monthly installment of 950.11 euros per month.



By choosing a 95% mortgage on 200,000 euros, you should request an amount of 190,000 euros which, again over 25 years and with an interest rate of 4%, would entail a monthly installment of 1,002.89 euros.

Buying a house with no money (or almost no money)

In addition to the 100% mortgage, which finances the entire value of the property, ei 95% mortgages proposed by some banks, which represent a good compromise between a sustainable initial outlay it’s a tasso of not exactly low interest, it is also possible to use others financial instruments, decidedly less known by those who intend to buy a property without a down payment, or simply little publicized by operators in the sector and by the credit institutions themselves. Let’s see them:

1) Rent to buy

Literally «rent to buy», or more commonly adapted to the Italian market with the term «rent to own», is the ideal solution for those who intend to purchase a property but at that moment do not have the financial resources.

With a private agreement registered in the presence of a notary, the seller and the future buyer establish the economic conditions of the change of ownership during a given period.

In particular, the Rent to buy it is a contract which provides that the prospective buyer, in a first phase (which can last from 12 months to 10 years), begins to pay a rental fee which will be followed by the commitment of pay the established price or alternatively of vacate the property.

Typically, the fee includes a rent share pure non-refundable and another advance fee on the future purchase of the property. The ideal, for the purchasing party, would be to arrive at the end of the rental period in the condition of having paid in advance at least 20% so that it will presumably be easier to access a mortgage loan traditional.

2) Real estate leasing

Since 2016, it has also been possible for private individuals to access real estate leasing for residential goods, and in particular for the purchase of the first home. This formula allows you to immediately enter possession of the house without being owners. The bank that grants the leasing will purchase the property on behalf of the future buyer, who will undertake to buy it back before the end of the contract.

This is the same process as leasing cars by companies. Also regarding the residential leasingyou start paying the lender a monthly fee for an agreed period and at the end of lease one is planned final maxi instalment, upon reimbursement of which you will effectively become full owners of the property. For real estate leasing they are provided tax breaks for the under 35.

3) Extension of the mortgage

Banks which due to internal commercial policy cannot intervene to finance a mortgage above 80%may, in certain cases, ask the potential borrower if there is the possibility of introducing as collateral for the loan, in addition to the property being purchased, also a other goodsuch as a property owned by a family member, so that the mortgage is extended, guaranteeing the bank a greater real estate value and protecting it in the event of failure to repay the loan. In this case, with theextension of the mortgagemany credit institutions can proceed with the disbursement of the mortgage up to 100% of the price of the new property. A important condition is that on the second asset offered as guarantee, at the time of the new mortgage, there are no other mortgages.

4) Liquidity loan on another property

As with the solution of the extension of the mortgage guarantee, also the liquidity mortgage can only be granted on a property that is vacant bonds and mortgages. In particular, those who have real estate, in exchange for a mortgage in favor of the bank that provides the loan, can request a liquidity to restructure the same property, or, in certain cases, obtain one pure liquidity to cover personal expenses.

In the latter case, this sum, within the limits of an amount which usually does not exceed 60% of the value of the property, could be used to secure the purchase of a second property, which naturally has a lower value than the first.

For exampleif the property to be mortgaged, even if owned by a parent of the applicant, had a value of 200.000 eurosome banks may grant liquidity up to 120.000 euroan amount that could be sufficient for the purchase of another property equal amounteffectively financing itself with a 100% mortgage.

Rates and expenses to check

When it comes to a 100% mortgage, that is buy a house without moneyit must be considered that not paying any euros in advance is one pura utopia. In fact, in addition to the price of the property, anyone who buys a home has a series of expenses to face, which as we have seen can also represent the 10% of the value of the property.

Buying a house with no money (or almost no money) is possible because it is an operation permitted by law and also promoted by various people financial instruments that we analyzed.

AND important However, evaluate all of them very carefully consequences which implies apply for a 100% mortgage. As we have seen, i rates they can be higher than a classic 80% mortgage, and furthermore, it is not possible to download the total amount passive interests of the mortgage for the entire mortgage amount, but only pro rata up to the 80% limit.

These and other characteristics must be taken into consideration getting informed correctly, also asking the opinion of a notary or make use of the assistance of a credit broker who will be able to suggest what the most suitable bank to your needs.

There are solutions for obtaining a mortgage above the standard 80%, the important thing is to choose the one that is right for you.