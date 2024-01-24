How to calculate seniority. New rules from the Pensions Law, explained by Daniel Baciu

#calculate #seniority #rules #Pensions #Law #explained #Daniel #Baciu

There are three very important aspects that will be taken into account when calculating seniority for pension, according to the new law, explained Daniel Baciu.

The new pension law, which provides for the recalculation of all pensions in payment as of September 1, takes into account three extremely important aspects when determining length of service.

The head of the National Public Pension House (CNPP), Daniel Baciu, explained that three aspects are taken into account in calculating the pension: the contribution period, the stability points and the non-contributory periods, which are exactly the periods assimilated to seniority, but for which no have paid contributions to the public pension system.

The non-contributory periods are the periods recognized as length of service or, as the case may be, as contribution period based on specific normative acts aimed at certain categories of persons, for which there is no obligation to pay social insurance contributions, if the person was insured in the public system .

Points for the contribution period

For the contribution period, the amount of the pension is determined by multiplying the total number of points achieved by the insured by the value of the reference point (VPR).

The VPR represents the ratio between the value of the pension point on the date of entry into force of the draft law and the average level of contribution periods provided by the previous legislation, namely 25.

On the date of entry into force, the value of the reference point is 81 lei, which will be indexed annually, in January, with the inflation rate plus 50% of the real increase in the average gross wage earned.

Points for the non-contributory period

The non-contributory period is the period that is considered seniority of work without having paid the contribution to the pension system and consists of the assimilated periods, i.e. the period in which the person completed military training or attended full-time courses of a faculty or master’s degree recognized by the Romanian state or was unemployed.

This also includes periods of child-rearing leave of up to two years or leave for temporary incapacity for work caused by a work accident or occupational disease.

“For these periods assimilated to seniority – military training, full-time university and unemployment, etc -, 0.25 points are given for each year”, declared the head of the Pension House, Daniel Baciu.

Thus, a person who completed six months of military training, five years of college and was unemployed for six months will receive a score of 1.5, according to adevarul.ro.

Stability points or bonus points

The total number of points achieved by the insured is obtained from the summation of his annual points, including those related to non-contributory periods, and the number of stability points.

The insured’s annual score is determined by dividing by 12 the sums of the monthly scores achieved in a calendar year.

A number of stability points are granted for the contributory contribution period achieved over 25 contributory years as follows:

– 0.50 points for each year achieved over 25 years. Example: between 25 and 30 years old, 2.5 points are awarded;

– 0.75 points for each year achieved over 30 years. Example: between 30 and 35 years, 3.75 points are awarded;

– 1 point for each year achieved over 35 years.

How do Romanians find out when they can retire?

When can I retire? – it is a question that interests many Romanians, whether they are still working and about to retire, or whether they have already retired, but early.

Now you can find out in less than a minute the date on which you can retire, whether it is early retirement, partial early retirement or retirement pension.

All you have to do is go to the website of the National Public Pension House, fill in your date of birth and gender, then find out your retirement date (Explanations in the Photo Gallery).