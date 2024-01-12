How to check your risk

#check #risk

  • Home page
  • Life
  • Health

    • As of: January 12, 2024, 1:03 p.m

    By: Andreas Beez

    PrintShare

    “High blood pressure stresses the cerebral vessels and also increases the risk of developing vascular dementia,” warns university chief physician Professor Martin Halle © pixdesign123/Panther Media

    Increased blood pressure puts stress on the cerebral vessels, increasing the risk of stroke and dementia. A university chief doctor explains how you can check your risk.

    Dementia is considered a feared widespread disease. According to the German Brain Foundation, around 1.2 million people are affected by it in Germany alone, and the number is constantly increasing. Around 240,000 patients are added every year. Nevertheless, a risk factor that each of us has some control over is often underestimated: high blood pressure.

    Prevention Professor Martin Halle: High blood pressure increases the risk of vascular dementia

    “In the long term, even seemingly moderately elevated measurements put enormous pressure on the blood vessels – including in the brain. A possible consequence is chronic circulatory problems. This can not only lead to a stroke, but also to what is known as vascular dementia,” warns Professor Martin Halle, preventive medicine specialist and chief physician at the Munich University Hospital Rechts der Isar.

    The danger: High blood pressure puts stress on the cerebral vessels

    Check at the Center for Prevention and Sports Medicine at the Technical University of Munich: “From the age of 40 onwards, you should check your blood pressure at least once a year,” advises Professor Martin Halle (right). © Markus Götzfried

    “Increased blood pressure puts stress on the cerebral vessels,” says Prof. Halle. “For several years now, a connection has increasingly emerged between hypertension and dementia.” A study published at the beginning of 2020 found that the successful treatment of high blood pressure with medication can reduce the risk of dementia. The risk of Alzheimer’s is reduced by twelve percent and that of Alzheimer’s even by 16 percent.

    Also Read:  Discover the syndrome that causes involuntary sleep during work and other activities - News

    Vascular dementia: 15 to 25 percent of all dementia cases

    To explain: Dementia is practically the culprit for the brain’s dwindling performance. The most common form is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects around 50 to 70 percent of people with dementia. According to the German Brain Foundation, around 15 to 25 percent of all cases can be attributed to vascular dementia.

    Vascular changes caused by micro-bleeds and mini-spurs

    In the latter case, vascular changes occur due to micro-bleeds, mini-strokes (known in technical language as transient ischemic attacks, or TIA for short) and damage to the blood-brain barrier. This creates a chain reaction: “If blood pressure is too high, tiny protein particles can get through the vessel wall, causing cells in the brain to die,” explains neurologist Professor Götz Thomalla from the Hamburg-Eppendorf University Hospital in an article for Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR).

    The warning signs: Measure your blood pressure at least once a year from the age of 40

    High blood pressure and dementia have in common that both diseases develop gradually. For a long time, those affected do not have any clearly identifiable symptoms. “In general, you should measure your blood pressure at least once a year from the age of 40 – especially if you have relatively frequent headaches,” advises preventive medicine specialist Halle.

    Be careful if you often feel exhausted in the morning

    A warning sign of increased blood pressure can also be that you often feel sleepy and exhausted in the morning. “This can also be an indication of increased blood pressure at night. Normally, when lying down at night, blood pressure is about 20 mm/Hg lower than during the day.

    Also Read:  A consultant explains the truth about preeclampsia

    Snoring can also lead to extremely high blood pressure

    If this nighttime reduction does not occur, the brain becomes stressed. This disrupts the deep sleep phase, which occurs less frequently or lasts for a shorter period of time. The important recovery effect over the night is no longer possible. This can massively limit your performance the next day.” You feel mentally and physically tired, you can’t concentrate very well, you’re sometimes nervous and easily irritable. “Snoring can also lead to nighttime stress and extremely high blood pressure,” reports Halle.

    The examinations: It makes sense to check with your family doctor

    In addition to the classic preventive examinations and regular blood pressure checks, the cardiologist Halle recommends additional examinations, for example from your family doctor, starting with a blood pressure reading of 140/90 mm/Hg – 120/80 is considered optimal, anything up to 139/89 is considered highly normal, which is referred to as hypertension grade 1 The background: Study analyzes from China show that the risk of stroke increases by a remarkable 66 percent at values ​​between 120/80 and 140/90.

    An ophthalmologist can provide information about an increased risk of dementia

    What many people don’t know: A visit to the ophthalmologist can also provide valuable information about an increased risk of vascular dementia. “The ophthalmologist can, in a sense, look into the brain. He assesses whether the vessels in the retina have changes or are tortuous. In such cases, high blood pressure has been present for years,” explains the chief physician at the Rechts der Isar University Hospital and adds: “If there is already bleeding in the retina, this has usually already happened in the brain. Such processes lead to the loss of brain cells over many years.

    Also Read:  Statement from WHO as new variant concern increases

    Therapy: The most important blood pressure medications

    In addition to lifestyle changes (see prevention), doctors now have a wealth of effective medicines against high blood pressure at their disposal. The most important drug groups include ACE inhibitors, sartans, calcium antagonists, diuretics (water tablets) and beta blockers.

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Marcus Stroman agrees with the Yankees
    Marcus Stroman agrees with the Yankees
    Posted on
    How to check your risk
    How to check your risk
    Posted on
    Index – Abroad – People living near the Hungarian border can only move in Ukraine with a special permit
    Index – Abroad – People living near the Hungarian border can only move in Ukraine with a special permit
    Posted on
    The government is getting into cryptocurrencies. A key change this year
    The government is getting into cryptocurrencies. A key change this year
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News