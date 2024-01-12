How to check your risk

#check #risk

By: Andreas Beez

“High blood pressure stresses the cerebral vessels and also increases the risk of developing vascular dementia,” warns university chief physician Professor Martin Halle © pixdesign123/Panther Media

Increased blood pressure puts stress on the cerebral vessels, increasing the risk of stroke and dementia. A university chief doctor explains how you can check your risk.

Dementia is considered a feared widespread disease. According to the German Brain Foundation, around 1.2 million people are affected by it in Germany alone, and the number is constantly increasing. Around 240,000 patients are added every year. Nevertheless, a risk factor that each of us has some control over is often underestimated: high blood pressure.

“In the long term, even seemingly moderately elevated measurements put enormous pressure on the blood vessels – including in the brain. A possible consequence is chronic circulatory problems. This can not only lead to a stroke, but also to what is known as vascular dementia,” warns Professor Martin Halle, preventive medicine specialist and chief physician at the Munich University Hospital Rechts der Isar.

The danger: High blood pressure puts stress on the cerebral vessels

Check at the Center for Prevention and Sports Medicine at the Technical University of Munich: “From the age of 40 onwards, you should check your blood pressure at least once a year,” advises Professor Martin Halle (right). © Markus Götzfried

“Increased blood pressure puts stress on the cerebral vessels,” says Prof. Halle. “For several years now, a connection has increasingly emerged between hypertension and dementia.” A study published at the beginning of 2020 found that the successful treatment of high blood pressure with medication can reduce the risk of dementia. The risk of Alzheimer’s is reduced by twelve percent and that of Alzheimer’s even by 16 percent.

Vascular dementia: 15 to 25 percent of all dementia cases

To explain: Dementia is practically the culprit for the brain’s dwindling performance. The most common form is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects around 50 to 70 percent of people with dementia. According to the German Brain Foundation, around 15 to 25 percent of all cases can be attributed to vascular dementia.

Vascular changes caused by micro-bleeds and mini-spurs

In the latter case, vascular changes occur due to micro-bleeds, mini-strokes (known in technical language as transient ischemic attacks, or TIA for short) and damage to the blood-brain barrier. This creates a chain reaction: “If blood pressure is too high, tiny protein particles can get through the vessel wall, causing cells in the brain to die,” explains neurologist Professor Götz Thomalla from the Hamburg-Eppendorf University Hospital in an article for Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR).

The warning signs: Measure your blood pressure at least once a year from the age of 40

High blood pressure and dementia have in common that both diseases develop gradually. For a long time, those affected do not have any clearly identifiable symptoms. “In general, you should measure your blood pressure at least once a year from the age of 40 – especially if you have relatively frequent headaches,” advises preventive medicine specialist Halle.

Be careful if you often feel exhausted in the morning

A warning sign of increased blood pressure can also be that you often feel sleepy and exhausted in the morning. “This can also be an indication of increased blood pressure at night. Normally, when lying down at night, blood pressure is about 20 mm/Hg lower than during the day.

Snoring can also lead to extremely high blood pressure

If this nighttime reduction does not occur, the brain becomes stressed. This disrupts the deep sleep phase, which occurs less frequently or lasts for a shorter period of time. The important recovery effect over the night is no longer possible. This can massively limit your performance the next day.” You feel mentally and physically tired, you can’t concentrate very well, you’re sometimes nervous and easily irritable. “Snoring can also lead to nighttime stress and extremely high blood pressure,” reports Halle.

The examinations: It makes sense to check with your family doctor

In addition to the classic preventive examinations and regular blood pressure checks, the cardiologist Halle recommends additional examinations, for example from your family doctor, starting with a blood pressure reading of 140/90 mm/Hg – 120/80 is considered optimal, anything up to 139/89 is considered highly normal, which is referred to as hypertension grade 1 The background: Study analyzes from China show that the risk of stroke increases by a remarkable 66 percent at values ​​between 120/80 and 140/90.

An ophthalmologist can provide information about an increased risk of dementia

What many people don’t know: A visit to the ophthalmologist can also provide valuable information about an increased risk of vascular dementia. “The ophthalmologist can, in a sense, look into the brain. He assesses whether the vessels in the retina have changes or are tortuous. In such cases, high blood pressure has been present for years,” explains the chief physician at the Rechts der Isar University Hospital and adds: “If there is already bleeding in the retina, this has usually already happened in the brain. Such processes lead to the loss of brain cells over many years.

Therapy: The most important blood pressure medications

In addition to lifestyle changes (see prevention), doctors now have a wealth of effective medicines against high blood pressure at their disposal. The most important drug groups include ACE inhibitors, sartans, calcium antagonists, diuretics (water tablets) and beta blockers.