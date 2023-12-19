how to create a second account on the same smartphone

Whatsapp includes a new feature that allows you to log in to the application with two accounts on the same smartphone. A practical option reserved for Android terminals.

This is a feature that many Whatsapp users have been waiting for. In a message published Wednesday, December 13 on Twitter, the Meta messaging application announced the deployment of a new option. The latter gives the possibility of connecting to two accounts on a single smartphone.

The new feature, currently only available for Android devices, was already available since last August in the beta version of Whatsapp. According to the messaging service, it makes conversation management easier by allowing people who juggle between a professional number and a personal number to easily switch from one to the other.

How to add a second account on Whatsapp

  • Click on the three dots at the top right and click “Settings”. Select the “Accounts” tab

  • Tap the “Add Account” tab then click “Add Account” again in the window that appears

  • Enter the account number you want to create then click “Next”. Set up your profile after number verification by Whatsapp

A separate SIM card phone number, or a dual SIM or eSIM phone, is required to create a second account.

Note that since last April, Whatsapp has allowed an account to be connected on a maximum of four smartphones.

