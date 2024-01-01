How to cure a stye quickly and with the best medicine

#cure #stye #quickly #medicine

Los styes in the eyes They are a common condition and there are several causes of their origin, although they are generally caused by bacteria Staphylococcus Aureus. To remove them quickly and naturally, you can choose home remediesbut if the infection progressesyou may require a Pharmacotherapy.

In this regard, you must keep in mind that styes are a infectious process of the meibomian gland located on the edge of the eyelid and therefore is contagious.

Los symptoms Most common styes include:

Swelling or bulging of the eyelid.

Russet accompanied by heat or burning sensation in the inflamed area.

Discomfort, pain and itching in the eyelid.

What is a stye

Why do styes appear? The 4 main causes

There are several causes why styes appear and, of course, it is always advisable that you go to your doctor. ophthalmologist especially if you notice that it does not disappear in a matter of days or worsens. However, in this article we tell you what they are. the 4 main triggers:

1. The main cause of the formation of styes is lack of eye hygiene. To avoid this, try to wash your hands well before touching your eyes; the same as when placing contact lenses, removing makeup, in short: clean hands above all.

2. Another possibility is the presence of a bacteria called staphylococcus, which is found in our skin. This bacteria causes an infection when it comes into contact with the edge of the eyelid.

3. Another of the triggering factors for styes is the appearance of blepharitisa type of chronic inflammation in the eyes caused by a Bacterial proliferation above average. Blepharitis affects the edge of the eyelid and causes redness and itching in the area.

4. It is not usual, but occasionally the stress and the hormonal changes They can cause styes to form.

How long does an eye stye last?



A stye usually disappears on its own in less than 7 days, usually between 3 to 5 days. If it persists for more than a week, you should go to the ophthalmologist, since the eyelid lesion may have become chronic.

How do you remove a stye quickly?



Generally, most styes are small in size and disappear in a matter of days, but to avoid discomfort and remove it as soon as possible, we share with you some simple and easy alternatives What you can try to remove the lesion on the eyelid quickly:

#Keep your eyelids clean

Maintain the eye cleaning It is always important if you have a stye, to do this, keep your hands hygienic before and after coming into contact with the lesion.

#Use black tea compresses

This is a simple and effective treatment and only requires a few steps: perform a infusion with a tea bag (black tea if possible), let it cool and moisten a cotton ball. Apply to the stye for 10 minutes. It is advisable that you repeat it every day, until the injury disappears.

It is recommended black tea because it helps reduce swelling and has some antibacterial properties.

#Use chamomile herb

Although there is no scientific evidence, a classic treatment is to use chamomile tea. This herb has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce eyelid swelling linked to a stye.

Los steps to followon: boil and let it cool; Strain the infusion and massage by applying the compress to the affected eye for 10 minutes.

Chamomile is a medicinal plant that can be used to treat styes (Pixabay)

What is the best antibiotic for stye?



Hay two types of styes: internal or external, Depending on the location of the lump, it is the indication for the medical treatment that your ophthalmologist will recommend.

Having said thatand the injury is external I will probably recommend using a cream or antibiotic eye drops of Chloramphenicol or Gentamicinwhich are used to treat certain types of eye infections that form on the outside of the eye.

If the injury is internalit is possible that the stye is accompanied by preseptal cellulitis (a type of infection of the eyelid and periocular skin in front of the orbital septum).

In such case, the treatment of an internal stye consists of indicating oral antibiotics (Dicloxacillin or Erythromycin) and incision with sewer system if required.

Of course, these treatments are the most traditional, but it is likely that depending on your injury, you will need another type of treatment. antibiotic. In short, if the stye changes condition or does not disappear on its own in a matter of 5 days, the urgent thing is that you do a visit your ophthalmologist and evaluate you personally.