How to detect skin cancer early – News

#detect #skin #cancer #early #News

In the article, you will learn how you can protect yourself from melanoma, which is skin cancer.

In recent years in Slovakia, we have registered a slightly increasing trend in the number of diagnosed malignant melanoma in both sexes.

In men, this is roughly 2.6 percent of all diagnosed malignant tumors, and in women it is 2.4 percent. This is confirmed by the latest data from the National Center for Health Information (NCZI) compared in 2012 and 2020.

How the self-examination of signs is carried out

More than half of the country’s patients self-diagnose skin cancer, but one in three cases take more than a year to see a doctor.

2 photos in the gallery Skin cancer is often neglected. It can be prevented by regular visits to a dermatologist. Source: iStockphoto

Although most melanoma patients can be considered health conscious, they lack knowledge about skin cancer and do not know exactly what to look for in self-exams.

How to spot changes on the skin that may indicate the formation of melanoma?

The color will change, the pigmentation will be uneven. Different shades of brown or black can be mixed with reddish, whitish, bluish, gray or pink tones.

It changes its surface, emerges from the skin, becomes bumpy, thickens.

The shape of the sign becomes asymmetrical.

It changes its edge, starts to spread, grows on the surface of the skin. Smaller marks may appear next to the old mark, which may even merge with each other.

It decreases, increases or deepens.

It may start to bleed.

An annual check-up by a dermatologist is recommended, especially for those who have many marks. Even if you have no complaints or have not noticed any new signs.

Using a special magnifying glass, the specialist examines the structure of the marks and can exclude those that may become dangerous.

If the cancer is detected, there is a good chance of a cure.

Get a new book from Laura Kellö Kalinska titled Murder of Ján and Martina – Investigation, which reveals previously unpublished details about the murder of a journalist and an archaeologist, but also behind the scenes of the police investigation of the most watched case in the modern history of Slovakia.