How to eat well to avoid muscle wasting after a certain age

Certainly, life expectancy has continued to increase in recent decades. But healthy life expectancy tends to decrease. With age, states of fragility appear (1) which may be linked to pathology and/or poor nutrition. Sarcopenia, in other words the wasting of muscles, is one of the main weaknesses linked to age (and to certain serious pathologies such as cancer).

Sophie Schaeffer, micronutritionist, explains the issues, deciphers the mechanisms that lead to muscle wasting and defines combat strategies.

A real risk, a double explanation

“Muscle wasting leads to a reduction in muscle strength, which goes hand in hand with an increased risk of falls and loss of autonomy and, we often forget, with poorer immunity and altered mood,” summarizes Sophie Schaeffer.

Figures from the French-speaking Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (SFNCM) demonstrate this: muscle loss of 10% reduces immunity; a loss of 20% decreases the chance of recovery; a loss of 30% increases the risk of pressure sores and pneumonia. So much for the issues…

Essentially responsible for sarcopenia: lack of protein. “These are the building blocks that shape our muscles. Undernutrition can come from an overall imbalance between proteins, plants and starchy foods, but most often, in the elderly, it is the proteins that are lacking.”

There is a double explanation for this. The first is quite logical: “Older people eat less meat because they start to have chewing problems. Sometimes also for economic reasons.” The second is less known: “After a certain age, the metabolic response decreases. In other words, the body uses the resources available to it less well. Not only does it respond less well to intake, but at the same time, it breaks down proteins more.”

The right strategy

To avoid sarcopenia, you must first focus on quantity and increase protein intake. Sophie Schaeffer advises choosing them carefully, preferring poultry, eggs or fish to red meats which have an inflammatory effect. If necessary, do not hesitate to enrich dishes with egg yolk. Added to a soup, a puree or a dessert, it does not make the plate more voluminous, but it will be more dense from a nutritional point of view.

Another tip, qualitative this time, meets the same objective. “We can recommend food supplements which will provide more leucine. This amino acid is part of the ‘necklace’ of amino acids making up the protein. It particularly stimulates the anabolic signal – in other words the production of muscles. It also contributes to fight fatigue. Leucine is found in the form of protein powder.”

This formulation has the advantage of not containing the high quantities of sugars found in classic high-protein food supplements. An important detail since, underlines the micronutritionist, “sugar itself is a factor in aging,”.

Micronutrition side

Beyond basic nutritional advice – consume more proteins, favor carbohydrates with a low glycemic index, antioxidant plants – “the colors on the plate are an anti-aging shield!” –, Sophie Schaeffer recommends ensuring a good micronutritional status, particularly in vitamin D and omega 3 of the EPA and DHA type mainly, involved in the prevention of aging and pathologies such as AMD (2) in particular. “We find them, she recalls, in small fatty fish (sardines, mackerel) or in rapeseed and walnut oils.”

Finally, maintaining muscle mass also involves physical activity. “You have to walk at least thirty minutes every day. If you don’t move, you don’t build muscles.”

1. 10 to 20% of those over 65 are considered fragile, half of those over 85.

2. Age-related macular degeneration.