How to end human misery. It is not enough to fire Jurečka, experts agree

The KDU-ČSL coalition has not had it easy lately. Marian Jurečka’s party has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to the case of a Christmas party at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs at the time of the shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy. At the same time, she is also troubled by low preferences, which have been below the 5 percent required for entry into the lower house for a long time. However, according to experts, it will be difficult to find a cure for recovery – replacing Jurečka would not immediately save the people, they agree.

However, the case of Jureček’s participation in the party is not the only problem that troubles the KDU-ČSL. The party has been struggling with low preferences for a long time, which have deepened in recent months.

For example, according to the latest Kantar survey in December, the People’s Party would get a maximum of 2 percent, a result they already achieved in the summer of 2023.

One of the possibilities to achieve something could be the exchange of Jurečka, who has now managed to do everything relatively well. At the exceptionally convened leadership of the party, support was apparently expressed only lukewarmly and taking into account – according to fellow party members – his work results at the Ministry of Labour. In addition, the České Budějovice KDU-ČSL still demands the fastest possible convening of the party’s national convention, because, according to it, the case “casts a bad light on the party”.

Replacing Jurečka is not enough

However, political scientists agree that a change in party leadership would not solve the problem by itself. “This would only apply if it was absolutely clear that it was the personality, actions or demeanor of the chairman in question that got the party into trouble. But that is not the case with the current situation in KDU-ČSL. “Preferences have been low for a long time, regardless of any current case of their president,” says Petr Just from the Metropolitan University of Prague.

Under him, the party should primarily change its rhetoric and image. “For example, the rhetoric of some members of the KDU-ČSL during the discussion of the law on marriage for all was an exemplary example of where the party itself and its own behavior and actions cut a branch under itself. Certainly no one takes away their right to have and express an opinion on a given matter, but one would expect a slightly higher level of parliamentary culture from a party that has been in Czechoslovak and Czech politics for more than 100 years,” he adds.

Roman Chytilek from Masaryk University in Brno agrees that KDU-ČSL should become a more readable and predictable party. “She should clarify what her priorities are and how she wants to promote them,” said Chytilek. “First, agree on what are the most important topics for the party and what position it holds in them, and then think about whether this programmatic preference is well represented by its current political activity, including the party’s leadership. Voters generally prefer more readable parties with a predictable character. “Unfortunately, for themselves, the people are ceasing to be such a party,” he thinks.

His colleague Otto Eibl then adds that the KDU-ČSL should try to appeal to younger voters as well. “It is hard to forget the generally experienced feeling that the KDU-ČSL is an “unmodern” party and in some issues too conservative – moreover, in issues that many voters do not really care about, or they are not a problem for them. When Pavel Bělobrádek took up the position of chairman in 2010, the party was in a different situation – it fell out of the Chamber of Deputies and its then (popularly controversial) chairman Cyril Svoboda resigned himself. The party thus had room for reflection,” he explains.

In general, political scientists agree that the People’s Party has the biggest star in the person of South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich. Alternatively, in the Minister of the Environment Petar Hladík.

KDU-ČSL voters are running away, dying out

Although, according to sociologists, the support of the People’s Party is often fluctuating, one clear trend can be identified – there is a shift of disappointed voters within pre-election coalitions. The form of preferences is also significantly influenced by non-voters, who influence the results of the model more than it would seem.

According to Ivan Cuker from the Median agency, KDU-ČSL voters primarily go to other parties of the five-coalition. “The trend is that voters move from weaker parties in pre-election coalitions to stronger ones, that is, at the expense of the KDU-ČSL, the ODS strengthens and maybe a little TOP 09, and then especially the Pirates at the expense of STAN,” he told the Echo24 newspaper earlier.

Other phenomena can also speak to the low preferences of the people. “Non-voters are still the strongest group. Sometimes they decide to go to the polls, sometimes they don’t, and it shows in the polls,” the sociologist says. “The other is natural mortality. The People’s Party typically has older voters, similar to the Communists,” he adds. According to the company’s data, a typical KDU-ČSL voter also has a high school education with a high school diploma and lives in medium-sized settlements with between 20 and 100 thousand inhabitants.

Another trend in recent months is the departure of some voters of the government parties, and especially the ODS, to the ANO movement. According to Pavel Ranochy from the Kantar company, the people who switched from the government parties to ANO are more likely to be from the older generations. Specifically, 36 percent of them are over 60 years old, in the case of government parties it is only 22 percent. There is also a significant difference in education. Specifically, 42 percent of them have primary education, which is more than double against those who remain with the ruling parties. Defectors also tend to live in smaller towns or villages. A total of 53 percent of them live in settlements with up to 5,000 inhabitants, compared to only 39 percent of voters loyal to the government.

“In other words, these are voters who demographically fall on the border between the government and the opposition camp, and therefore there is obviously a greater risk or potential for them to move, or have already moved,” said Ranocha earlier.

On the day of the tragic shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy in Prague, December 21, Jurečka attended a party at the ministry until the early hours of the morning. Subsequently, he was vague about his participation and only after almost three weeks did he admit it and apologize. Jurečka was elected head of the People’s Party in January 2020, when his predecessor Marek Výborný resigned for family reasons.