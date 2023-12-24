How to get Galanut Branches in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk

#Galanut #Branches #Pokémon #Scarlet #Purple #Indigo #Disk

Juan Ignacio Boscato

❘ Published: 2023-12-24T15:00:29 ❘ Updated: 2023-12-24T15:00:35

The Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Indigo Disk DLC offers players a way to evolve Galarian Slowpoke with Galanut Branches. Here we explain how to find them and make the necessary evolution items.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC, the Indigo Disk, brings a bunch of Pokémon back. Such is the case of Slowpoke de Galar and its evolutions.

Those trainers who have played Generation 8 will remember that Galarian Slowpoke requires two special evolution items to evolve, both made from Galanut Branches. Although trainers can purchase many evolution items from the Blueberry Academy store, Galanut Branches cannot be purchased.

Therefore, those trainers looking for Galanut Branches to create the Galanut Bracelet or the Galanut Crown in The Indigo Disk DLC will find all the answers they need here.

Where to find Galanut Branches in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk

Since you can’t buy galanut branches in the Indigo Disk, trainers will have to find them in the Biodome. Luckily, there is a place that guarantees the appearance of the branches.

You can find many branches on the beach behind the Coastal Plaza of the Coastal Areaas shown in the map below.

You can collect Galanut Branches through the shiny objects found on the beach. By collecting these objects you can get from one to three branches at a time.

Unfortunately, once all the shiny objects are connected, they can take a while to respawn. Turning off the game completely and returning to the beach has worked for us, but your experience may vary.

If the branches don’t reappear immediately, be patient. They will return in due time.

How to create the Galanut Bracelet and the Galanut Crown

Once you’ve found the galanut branches in the Pokémon Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll want to turn them into the Evolution Items that can evolve Galarian Slowpoke: the Galanut Armband and the Galanut Crown.

Luckily, the means to create the objects is not far from the beach. In the Coastal Plaza, there is an NPC with a yellow text box near two vending machines in front of the battlefield.

Talk to this NPC and he will offer to make the Galanut Bracelet or the Galanut Crown for 15 Galanut Branches.