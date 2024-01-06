How to improve your personal finances in 2024 in five steps

#improve #personal #finances #steps

From stress tax to credit cards to a family budget and telecommunications expenses, the new year can help you make better financial decisions

Entering the new year is always made up of resolutions and with the anticipation that 2024 could be a year of uncertainty, it’s not a bad idea that some of the commitments made at this time concern your financial health. And, unlike other resolutions that are made at this time (and which are forgotten in the meantime), your wallet may be grateful that you comply with at least those measures that can make the new year more relaxed and uneventful. With the help of the online platform for comparing and analyzing financial products and services ComparaJá, we leave you five New Year’s resolutions that can improve your finances.

Reducing the effort rate can be a measure that will make a difference in your wallet, especially because the weight of installments in the monthly budget is sometimes felt with great impact. And there are several ways to make this burden more bearable: ComparaJá proposes that, if you have several loans, you can consolidate them all into one, extending the payment period or even reducing the interest rate. Other options: transfer your home loan and get better financing conditions or try to renegotiate the credit with your bank.

