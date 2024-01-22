How to live to be 100: advice from long-lived people that you can (and should) start applying now

#live #advice #longlived #people #start #applying

Jeanne Louise Kalman, 122 years old

This French woman scored all possible records – she reached 122 years and 165 days, according to Marie Claire. No one has yet managed to surpass this officially recorded age of a French woman’s life. J. Kalman saw the construction of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, she met V. van Gogh when she was 85 years old. learned to fence. It was not for nothing that they called the long-year-old the grandmother of every Frenchman.

Here’s what a woman had to say about longevity:

* “In my life, I experienced pleasure at every opportunity. My actions were moral, my thoughts were clean, I did not regret my actions. Now I am very happy.”

* “Fear nothing.”

* “My secret to longevity is olive oil: not only do I use it for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but I rub it into my skin regularly.”

Apparently, according to Mr. Kalman’s rules, it is enough to live happily, not to get goosebumps, stop being afraid and… start applying olive oil to your body. Doesn’t seem very complicated.

Australia’s most famous long-timer became famous not only for his respectable age, but also for his cooperation with a charity foundation. 108 after Alfred was transferred to a nursing home in order to provide him with the necessary medical assistance in time.

The man said that he has been knitting for the last 80 years of his life and would like to give meaning to this hobby of his. It turns out that Phillip Island’s Penguin Foundation is looking for people who want to knit sweaters… for penguins. It turns out that the penguins are suffering a lot from the oil spill. But if the affected penguin is dressed in a sweater, it protects him – the penguin does not ingest oil while cleaning its feathers, and this helps the subcutaneous layer of fat to recover quickly. With Alfredo’s help, we managed to save about 96%. penguins.

What a kind-hearted Australian has said about his life:

* “I never knew how to say no, I always agree to help everyone. It’s a great way to get along well with people.”

* “I try to knit well so that my sweaters are perfect. Of course, I’ve been around for many years, I can be wrong, but I don’t make any concessions to myself.”

Advice: help those around you, don’t be lazy to do good deeds. And start knitting.

He was born weak, only started walking at the age of 5. All his peers laughed at him, but this did not stop Faujos – he decided to run, although he did not plan to become a marathon runner. However, life took a different turn: when all his family members died, Fauja became a professional runner, which helped him avoid depression. At the age of 90, the man participated in his first marathon. Finally, the Indian entered the Guinness Book of Records and even became the face of a popular sports brand.

In his biographical book, Tornadoes in a Turban, he has advice for those who want to live to be 100 years old:

* “Accept what you cannot change.”

* “Eat less, move more.”

* “Hang out with people who are always striving for something to motivate yourself to strive for something too.”

* “Try to keep your thoughts positive.”

* “Ignore age and smile a lot.

* “Always accept what God sends you.”