How to lose fat faster: the best tricks

The dream of all those who go on a diet is to lose fat quickly, luckily there are some tricks to achieve the goal.

Tips for losing fat quickly, pay attention to nutrition and training (Sportnews.eu)

Let’s imagine we get to diet to get back into shape and find ourselves faced with a dilemma: drastic approach to lose weight quickly or gradual approach to obtain results in a healthier (and lasting) way? Those who want everything immediately will have no problem choosing the first of the two options, yet losing weight quickly is not always the best choice.

Doctors agree in affirming the importance of a balanced approach to diet, which rather than a diet, must become ahabit of eating correctly. Yet those on a diet need motivation and seeing results often encourages them to continue on the “right path” of losing weight.

Do you want to lose fat fast? Follow these tips for nutrition and exercise

How to eat to lose fat (Sportnews.eu)

For this reason we want to propose some below useful tricks to lose fat quicklyboth with regards to thediet that for thephysical exercise. In fact, it is on these two aspects that we act when we want to burn fat: with a diet that leads us to a negative energy balance and with physical activity that makes us burn more calories, always with the aim of achieving a calorie deficit.

If we consider the three essential macronutrients, carbohydrates, proteins and fats, we know that 1 gram of the first 2 types corresponds to 4 calories, while 1 gram of fat provides 9 calories. It goes without saying that by reducing the intake of fat in the diet, the calorie intake is also reduced and a negative energy balance is more easily achieved. At the same time, you shouldn’t completely give up any nutrients: here we talk about them what happens if you don’t ingest enough carbohydrates.

How to set up a fat burning diet

Mixed salad (Sportnews.eu)

To do this you can:

consume more protein , preferably lean animals (deriving for example from fish or white meat) or vegetables. This will provide a sense of satiety more prolonged, furthermore several studies have shown that a greater protein intake during diets helps maintain weight loss for longer.

, preferably lean animals (deriving for example from fish or white meat) or vegetables. This will provide a more prolonged, furthermore several studies have shown that a greater protein intake during diets helps maintain weight loss for longer. Volumize meals , for example by choosing less caloric foods of which you can ingest larger quantities. In other words, one large quantity of mixed salad will certainly give more satisfaction than a slice of bread.

, for example by choosing less caloric foods of which you can ingest larger quantities. In other words, one of mixed salad will certainly give more satisfaction than a slice of bread. Don’t forget the fibers, fundamental as they help regulate intestinal transit and slow down digestion. In this way they reduce theabsorption of sugars and fats into the blood, helping to control cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Like proteins, they also help to prolong the feeling of satietyreducing the need to resort to unexpected snacks.

Physical activity: combine cardio and anaerobic training for optimal results

Training in the gym (Sportnews.eu)

And as for thephysical activity? Anyone who wants to lose weight must approach training from different points of view. That guy aerobicfor example walking, running, swimming, cycling, helps us to burn fatthat kind anaerobicfor example weight lifting, leads us to burn more calories (lean muscle tissue, unlike adipose tissue, burns calories even at rest).

The ideal would therefore be to follow a routine that can reconcile both typologies of training. For example, there are the LISS (Low Intensity Steady State)to be practiced for longer but at lower intensity, and theHIIT (high intensity interval training)shorter but with greater intensity: one combination of these two routines it could prove essential for losing fat quickly!