How to OCR in Windows 11? You can read the text from the image extremely easily in Výstřížce – Živě.cz

#OCR #Windows #read #text #image #extremely #easily #Výstřížce #Živě.cz

A long-standing weakness of Windows has been the inability to easily scan text from images. Microsoft has finally delivered the missing feature through a tool Clipboards for Windows 11. If you need to convert captured text into digital form for any reason, you have the option to do it easily and without using an additional tool.

However, it is necessary to clarify in advance what the Clippings are for. It is a simple tool in the basic equipment of Windows 11, which does not represent advanced tools. It can and will make mistakes, after all no OCR is perfect. Accuracy is generally very good for character recognition in digital text images.

Handwritten notes are not only something for Clippers to break their teeth on. Not necessarily cursive, but neatly written words Clippings recognize at a decent level. Even partial recognition can save you time compared to a complete manual transcription. Scribbles or non-contrast text will not be cracked by the tool, which is generally true for OCR.

How to digitize text

Snippets are primarily a tool for taking pictures of screen content, i.e. they work with images. If you already have the image in your storage, open it in the tool. There are more methods, e.g. press in the program Ctrl+O. You can also drag an image from Explorer to the Clipboard window.

Open the image in Clipboard

The second option is to take a picture of, for example, a part of the PDF where the text contains important information for you. If you need to take a screenshot, either launch Clipboards and tap the button New screenshot (Ctrl+N), or press in the Windows environment Win+Shift+S.

You can also take a picture of the part of the screen with the text

In that case, after taking a picture of a part of the screen, click on the preview in the area above the clock to open the editing mode in Clippings. You can call up the OCR mode with the button in the middle of the toolbar, it is located right next to the crop button.

Click the text recognition button

Letter detection takes a few seconds. Next, you don’t have many options, so tap on Copy the entire text. Transfer all digitized text from the clipboard to wherever you need, for example to Notepad. This is a good starting point because you can immediately download the content as needed.

Snippets recognize and mark the text. You can also copy it in its entirety

It is also possible to mark a specific part from the selection in the image. Click and drag to mark the relevant part, which you then copy to the clipboard (Ctrl+C). If Clippings doesn’t recognize the text area, you can’t select it manually. However, the more likely scenario is that small things that you don’t care about get mixed up in your selection.

This is the OCR result from the image above

In one of the model examples, in addition to the name of the cinema, which is in the center of the image and clearly recognizable, we also received from the OCR the numbers of the cinemas from the sign captured on the side of the photo. But this is ballast that can be easily and quickly removed.

Hiding sensitive information

Clippings beckon for one specialty. They can hide the recognized text, which is another specific purpose why you should want to work with OCR. If you need to hide part of the text in the image because it contains sensitive information, you can of course do it manually in the graphics editor.

If you use Clippings, you’ll save yourself some work. Select the recognized text and choose from the context menu Revise the text (Ctrl+R). The relevant passage will be blackened. The tool itself recognizes phone numbers and email addresses, which you can hide in bulk by tapping on Fast editing. In the drop-down menu next to the button, you can choose the content to hide, but you can also cancel the blackout.

Samples of OCR in Vystřížky

Using a few examples, we will show how Clippings copes with text recognition in images depicting handwritten texts. In each image you will see both the source material and the unedited text copied into the Notepad.

Chalkboard doodles are unsurprisingly a challenging bite

Neatly written text is recognized by the tool decently

This wasn’t hard. Clippings also captured a sign or poster on the side of the picture