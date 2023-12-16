How to Pin Messages in WhatsApp Groups Easily

#Pin #Messages #WhatsApp #Groups #Easily

KOMPAS.com – WhatsApp or commonly abbreviated as WA, has a new feature that allows users to pin chats in groups so they are always at the top of the chat room. In this case, users may be interested in knowing how to pin a chat in a WA group.

For your information, the WA chat pin is a feature that has just arrived. This feature is different from the two message pinning features that were previously present on WhatsApp, namely Starred Message and Pinned Chat.

Also read: How to hide WhatsApp chats with a secret code, you can try it

The Starred Message feature allows users to give chats a star icon in the chat room. Chats that are starred via Starred Message do not continue to appear in the chat room. The starred chat will also sink when there is a new message in the chat room.

Then, for Pinned Chat, this feature can pin individual or group contact chat rooms at the top of the message list in the WhatsApp application. The Pinned Chat feature is not used to pin chats in chat rooms.

Meanwhile, the new WA pin chat feature has operations like pin chat on Telegram. Through the WA chat pin, users can pin messages in group chat rooms.

Similar to Telegram, pinned chats will appear at the top of the WA chat room. The operational form of the WA pin chat feature, which is similar to the pin chat feature on Telegram, is as follows.

WhatsApp

Illustration of Pin Message on WhatsApp.

With the WA pin chat feature, users can immediately see messages that they feel are important in the group chat room, such as perhaps meeting schedule messages, event schedule messages, and much more.

Users don’t have to bother scrolling through group chat rooms to find important messages or search for those messages in the search field. The WA chat pin feature allows users to pin important messages in groups and view them again quickly.

So, how do you embed a chat in a WA group? If you are interested in trying it, please see the complete explanation below regarding how to easily embed a chat in a WA group.

Also read: How to Change WhatsApp Ringtones with TikTok Songs, Easy

How to pin a chat in a WA group

How to pin a chat in a WA group is very easy. First of all, users need to first select the chat in the WA group that they want to pin or embed. Next, users just have to select the “Pin” option.

A more detailed explanation of how to pin messages in WA groups is as follows:

Open one of the group chat rooms on WhatsApp.

Then, select an important chat and want to pin it. In a group chat room, users can only pin messages they create themselves.

Next, tap and hold the chat, then select the “Pin” menu.

After that, choose how long the chat will be pinned, namely between 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

Pinned chats will appear at the top of the group chat room.

Once pinned, each group member will be able to see the message at the top of the chat room.

KOMPAS.com/Zulfikar Hardiansyah

Illustration of how to pin a chat in a WA group.

It’s quite easy, isn’t it, to pin a message in a WA group so that it is at the top of the chat room? Please note, the WA pin chat feature has a broadcast duration that can be selected, namely between 24 hours, 7 days or 30 days.

So, chats that have been pinned will not always appear at the top of the chat room. Pinned chats will only live for the selected duration. Users who have pinned a message can cancel it at any time.

To unpin a chat, users just tap and hold the pinned chat, then select the “Unpin” menu and the chat pin will be removed.

The WA pin chat feature can be used, both in individual or private contact chat rooms and group chat rooms. This feature can only embed one chat in each WhatsApp chat room.

If a user adds a pin in a new chat, the pin in the old chat will disappear. That’s a complete explanation of how to easily pin a chat in a WA group so that it is at the top of the chat room.

Also read: WhatsApp can send original size photos/videos, iPhone gets it first

As additional information, the WA pin chat feature seems to have been tested by users in general. We have found this feature in the WhatsApp Android application version 2.23.25.19 and the WhatsApp iPhone application version 23.25.80.

If you want to get the WA pin chat feature, try updating the WhatsApp application version via the application store on each cellphone. If you can’t yet, please be patient because this feature may still be rolled out in stages.

Get selected news updates and breaking news every day from Kompas.com. Come join the Telegram Group “Kompas.com News Update”, click the link then join. You must install the Telegram application first on your cellphone.

