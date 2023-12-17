How to preserve your health from Christmas binges: life-saving tips from the cardiologist, without giving up

During the Christmas holidays, the table is filled with gastronomic pleasures, but according to the president of the Italian Society of Cardiology Foundation, Francesco Barillà, it is not necessary to give up enjoying culinary pleasures. However, he recommends taking a common-sense approach, especially when it comes to large lunches. “There is no need to deny panettone or special dishes,” explains Barillà. “It is preferable to concentrate on the main meals and, if you have exceeded, opt for a light or even very light dinner.” This advice comes in conjunction with the opening of the 84th national congress of the Italian Society of Cardiology, held today in Rome.

Festive common sense: cardiological advice for a healthy Christmas at the table (www.buttalapasta.it)

Furthermore, the cardiologist points out the importance of physical activity to counteract the effects of large meals: “If you have indulged in some excess at the table, it is essential to move and avoid sitting in an armchair. Use the extra time during the holidays to spend pleasant moments with your family or go for walks, both in the city and outdoors.” Barillà offers further practical advice: “If you opt for panettone, it is advisable to avoid other desserts, which may perhaps be consumed at another time.

Sharing food treats can be a wise strategy.” He also highlights the importance of healthy lifestyles, stating that they contribute significantly, up to 30-35%, to reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, in addition to the use of drugs. These words reflect a prudent and conscious approach to the holidayssuggesting how to enjoy delicacies without compromising heart health, fusing pleasure and responsibility in nutrition and physical activity.

